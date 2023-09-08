The Buffalo Bills are a legitimate Super Bowl contender. The Miami Dolphins field one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. The New York Jets added a future Hall of Fame quarterback to an already talented roster this offseason.

And the New England Patriots? On paper, they should be better than they were a year ago when they finished 8-9 and in third place within the AFC East.

However, compared to their three rivals they are very much flying under the radar heading into the 2023 regular season. Few experts see them as a threat to challenge for a playoff spot let alone win back the division crown they held for oh so many years.

Team owner Robert Kraft does not see a problem with that. In fact, the 82-year-old seems to embrace his team’s underdog status.

“I sort of like that most people are picking us to come in fourth in the division,” Kraft said on Thursday. “I think there’s a great chemistry. This is a young team, too. This might be one of the youngest teams. I think Coach has done a good job overall. I think having Bill O’Brien come here and work with Mac [Jones], they seem to have great chemistry. I’m actually excited about the team.”

The Patriots struggled mightily in 2022, and the hope is that an upgraded roster in combination with new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien will allow the club to return to the postseason. Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen, but it will certainly not be easy.

A stacked AFC East is not the only obstacle in the Patriots’ way, after all. They will play one of the toughest overall schedules in the league, and face questions at several positions — most notably along the offensive line.

And yet, Kraft appears to be quite optimistic. So much so that he actually turned around after his media session on Thursday had ended to again express his excitement.

“If you can’t tell, I’m excited.”