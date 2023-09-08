He might not be a multi-year starter, have any Pro Bowls on his résumé, or have been on the receiving end of arguably the most iconic interception in Super Bowl history. Myles Bryant is still very much adding to the storied legacy of undrafted free agent cornerbacks in New England.

Joining the New England Patriots in 2020 out of the University of Washington, Bryant started his NFL career on the team’s practice squad. It did not take him long to make the jump to the 53-man roster though, and was able to make a name for himself — to a point where he is still around three years later.

While he did have his ups and downs through the years, and appears best suited for a rotational rather than a starter role, Bryant has provided plenty of value to the team. Just ask Bill Belichick.

“Myles, of course, came in here undrafted and has just competed very well,” the Patriots’ head coach told reporters on Friday.

“He’s improved a lot in all areas. Physically, he’s stronger, faster, quicker, and gaining experience. He’s a very confident player, smart, anticipates well. Good communicator in the secondary. Really a pretty versatile guy — he’s played corner, safety, he’s played inside, played outside, played all the positions in the secondary.”

Since joining the Patriots, Bryant has seen action in a combined 39 regular season and playoff games as both a defensive back and part-time punt returner.

The 2022 season was his most active to date. He saw action in all 17 games and was on the field for 61 percent of New England’s defensive snaps — the eighth highest such number on the team, and second among cornerbacks behind only Jonathan Jones’ 79.1. And while Bryant failed to fully take advantage of his opportunities and struggled with consistency throughout the season, the team decided to keep him around for another year.

Instead of allowing him to enter the open market as a restricted free agent, the Patriots placed a right-of-first-refusal tender on him. He signed the sheet a short time later, effectively staying put on a one-year, $2.63 million contract.

Heading into 2023, he again projects to see rotational action as a do-it-all member of the New England secondary. And with one projected starting cornerback, Jack Jones, reportedly “expected to miss some time” because of a hamstring issue, he might just find himself as part of the top group yet again early on in the season.

Whether he will be ready for a heavy workload remains to be seen. But, as far as his head coach is concerned, Bryant has shown that he belongs.

“Really adds a lot of versatility and value to our secondary and to our team,” said Bill Belichick. “Shows up every day, works hard, always ready to go. He’s a very dependable player.”