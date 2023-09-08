Patriots vs. Eagles Friday injury report: Jack Jones ruled out for Week 1

The New England Patriots were down three during Friday’s preparations for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Quarterback Matt Corral and running back Rhamondre Stevenson marked the new absences for the active roster. But cornerback Jack Jones, who has undergone follow-up tests on an injured hamstring, per head coach Bill Belichick, remained sidelined for a second straight practice.

The No. 121 overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft has since been ruled out for the season opener.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

OUT

Patriots

CB Jack Jones (hamstring)

Eagles

No players listed

Jones last practiced on Wednesday, when his name initially arrived on the injury report as limited. He appeared in 13 games during his rookie season with New England, finishing with two interceptions, one touchdown return, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported that the sophomore corner is “expected to miss some time.”

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

QB Matt Corral (not injury related)

RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness)

WR DeVante Parker (knee)

G Cole Strange (knee)

G Mike Onwenu (ankle)

Eagles

No players listed

Claimed off waivers from the Carolina Panthers following the 53-man roster deadline, Corral missed Friday’s practice for reasons unrelated to injury. The Ole Miss product stands as the second quarterback on the current active depth chart. As for Stevenson, New England’s starter in the backfield was a non-participant because of an illness. Parker out wide, plus Strange and Onwenu on the interior offensive line all were limited throughout the week and are also officially questionable. And for the Eagles, cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Mario Goodrich both graduated to full participation and will go without game designations.