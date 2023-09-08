The New England Patriots returned to the practice fields on Friday for the final session before the regular season opener versus the Philadelphia Eagles. One player was suspiciously not spotted during the 10-minute media window to start practice, though: running back Rhamondre Stevenson was a no-show.

Stevenson had not been listed on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday, so his absence was potentially worrying. According to a report by Karen Guregian of MassLive, however, the 25-year-old “should be OK to play Sunday.”

Apparently, Stevenson is dealing with a stomach bug.

A fourth-round draft pick in 2021, the Oklahoma product is coming off the most productive season of his young career. Leading the team in both carries and receptions, he finished his sophomore campaign as New England’s leader in yards from scrimmage (1,461) and total touchdowns (6).

Accordingly, he projects to play a major role in the team’s attack yet again in 2023 — even with former Pro Bowler Ezekiel Elliott added to the mix in mid-August. That is especially true considering that the team currently only has Stevenson and Elliott on its active roster, with Ty Montgomery and Kevin Harris offering depth on the practice squad.

With Stevenson’s outlook for Sunday uncertain, one or both of those depth options might get elevated to the game day roster.

The Patriots’ season opener against the Eagles will be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 10.