Patriots release offensive tackle Conor McDermott from injured reserve with settlement

The New England Patriots reached an injury settlement with offensive tackle Conor McDermott on Friday, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Now a free agent, the 6-foot-8, 305-pound vested veteran will be eligible to return to the field in 2023.

McDermott, 30, had been placed on injured reserve at the league’s 53-man roster deadline in August after being limited to 27 blindside snaps in his lone preseason appearance. He projected into a swing role after agreeing to terms on a contract extension in February.

The final selection in New England’s 2017 draft class, McDermott originally arrived in the sixth round at No. 211 overall. The UCLA product was waived following his rookie training camp and subsequently claimed by the Buffalo Bills. He then circled back to Foxborough off the New York Jets’ practice squad last fall, making six consecutive starts at right tackle amid attrition.

“Thank God we have him,” Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in December. “He’s done a good job. He’s been dependable and tough. He’s been out there, been durable.”

McDermott has appeared in 49 games and started a dozen during his AFC East career, adding a touchdown catch as an eligible tight end.

The Philadelphia Eagles visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. The Week 1 kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET.