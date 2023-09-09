5 questions with Bleeding Green Nation: How can the Patriots upset the Eagles?

The New England Patriots will open their 2023 regular season against one of the best teams in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, reigning champions of the NFC, will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

In order to get a better understanding of who the Patriots will be up against in Week 1, we exchanged questions with Brandon Lee Gowton of Pats Pulpit’s sister site Bleeding Green Nation — the SB Nation community for all things Eagles.

Here is what Brandon told us about the upcoming game.

1. How will the Eagles’ scheme change after going from former OC Shane Steichen to Brian Johnson?

Can’t say I’m expecting a dramatic change. The Eagles shouldn’t be looking to reinvent the wheel after being so offensively successful last season. The personnel is largely going to be the same; right guard Isaac Seumalo and running back Miles Sanders were the only departing starters. And although the actual play-caller will be different, it’s still Nick Sirianni coming up with the play sheet.

That said, there will naturally be some tweaks. One change to watch out for is the increased utilization of running backs in the passing attack. Last year, Philly ranked dead last in terms of RB targets. Part of that had to do with the trio of A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert monopolizing targets as they rightfully should since they’re top-notch pass-catchers. Part of that also had to do with Sanders getting worse as a receiving option every season.

But now the Eagles have D’Andre Swift, who has the fifth-most receiving yards by any running back since he entered the league in 2020. Swift was actually seen working out with the Eagles’ wide receivers during position drills early in practice this week.

And so Swift’s presence gives the Eagles’ offense a new dimension. The passing attack is still largely going to run through Brown, Smith, and Goedert… but teams are also going to have to account for Swift catching passes out of the backfield. Swift looked dangerous on the wheel route during training cam practices and he could very well help Philly improve their screen game.

2. What’s the best way for the Patriots to contain the dynamic duo of A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith?

Pray?

Really not trying to sound arrogant but these are two elite wide receivers. Brown and Smith were basically unstoppable in training camp. They’re so skilled and well-rounded. Even if you do everything right as a defender in coverage against them, they’re quite capable of making a spectacular play at the catch-point anyway.

And even if you’re able to successfully neutralize both of them on the outside, there’s still Goedert to deal with over the middle.

The best bet is to limit the amount of times that Hurts can throw the ball to them. Try to play ball control with a methodical rushing attack designed to keep the Eagles’ offense off the field. Pressuring Hurts is easier said than done but the Patriots are really going to need their pass rush to shine through. Matthew Judon is going to need to have a huge game against every Patriots’ fan’s favorite right tackle, Lane Johnson.

3. How should the Patriots try to defend Jalen Hurts in the run game? Is the Eagles QB sneak impossible to stp?

As I’m sure you may be aware, the Patriots were not always awesome at defending mobile quarterbacks last year. Lamar Jackson ran 11 times for 107 yards and one touchdown. Justin Fields had 14 runs for 82 yards and one touchdown. So, I can’t help but wonder if New England isn’t totally equipped to contain Hurts.

I feel like playing a ton of man defense isn’t the answer; Hurts will quickly decide to take off running when he sees defenders aren’t accounting for his mobility with their backs turned to him.

The sneak isn’t impossible to defend but it’s pretty tough. There was a play in the Super Bowl where Chris Jones actually contacted Hurts in the pile before he got to the marker but the QB powered through anyway. Late in the season, the Birds also showed some looks where they faked the sneak and tried other things off of that formation (such as a toss to a running back). Best bet is to keep the Eagles out of those short-yardage situations. Which isn’t easy. But the Patriots could capitalize on the Eagles’ aggressiveness to force a turnover on downs or two if Bill Belichick finds a way to plug it up.

4. Will Philly’s defensive scheme change after going from former DC Jonathan Gannon to Sean Desai? Do you expect more exotic pressures and coverages?

Tough to say based on the limited evidence we have thus far. As I said in my first response, I don’t know that the Eagles are looking to totally revamp their defense after having a lot of success last season.

But the Birds lost a lot of defensive talent. And their “don’t allow the big play at all costs” strategy has not served them well against quarterbacks with a pulse. Relying on a great passer to make a mistake is not always the best strategy; sometimes you have to invite variance and force the issue.

If training camp is any indication, Desai did seem a little more willing to experiment with things than Gannon did. For example, the Eagles were utilizing James Bradberry at nickel cornerback against David Njoku when the Browns came to town for a practice. That was new for them. Nolan Smith getting some off-ball linebacker reps and Terrell Edmunds playing like a linebacker in the box were some other experiments.

Having only one season with the Bears as defensive play-caller under his belt, Desai is a bit of a question mark. He seems like a smart guy. But he has much to prove. It seems like the Eagles are counting on Matt Patricia (ever heard of him?) to some extent to help guide him.

5. The Patriots are 4-point underdogs at The Razor, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Do you think they can pull off the upset? Either way, how do you see this one turning out?

There’s definitely a path to victory for the Patriots. They should be trying to replicate what Taylor Heinicke’s Commanders did to hand Philly their first loss last year. It’s easier said than done, to be clear. But if the Pats can lean on their running game to go on long drives to keep the Eagles’ offense off the field? And take care of the ball while coming up with a takeaway or two? Perhaps capitalize on some sloppy tackling that we’ve seen early on in previous seasons under Nick Sirianni, perhaps due to light training camp/preseason activity for the starters? In a stadium that’s going to be juiced up for Super Bowl LII losing quarterback Tom Brady being honored? It’s not inconceivable. The four-point line suggests the Pats have a better chance than most might think. There are certainly much bigger Week 1 underdogs.

That said, I think there’s a really big mismatch in this game with the Eagles’ pass rush going up against a Patriots offensive line that is banged up and unsettled. Philly should be able to make Mac Jones uncomfortable. In that event, I don’t see New England keeping up with the Eagles’ offensive pace.

Eagles win this one, 27 to 20.

