On the eve of their regular season opener, the New England Patriots are making yet another change at the quarterback position.

As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the team will sign Bailey Zappe from its practice squad to its 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, fellow quarterback Matt Corral is being released.

Zappe, 24, originally joined the Patriots as a fourth-round selection in last year’s draft. Despite starting his rookie season as the team’s QB3, he ended up seeing extensive action in four games as an injury replacement for Mac Jones and Brian Hoyer; Zappe went 2-0 in his two starts and showed some promise as a potential long-term backup.

However, his sophomore campaign was off to a rough start. The youngster had an inconsistent summer, leading to his surprise release ahead of roster cutdown day. Zappe later returned via the practice squad, but his status as the primary backup behind Jones was very much in question.

The addition of Matt Corral only complicated his situation.

Corral, 24, was a third-round draft pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. After missing his entire rookie season because of a foot injury suffered in preseason, he had to saw the team — now under a new regime — sign veteran Andy Dalton and bring in Bryce Young with the No. 1 selection in the draft. Those additions made him expendable, and he was waived despite having made Carolina’s initial 53-man team.

The only team to put in a waiver claim, the Patriots brought him in after he was let go by the Panthers. Corral’s stint on the New England active roster was a short one, however.

As a result, the Patriots will head into their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles with Mac Jones as their starter and Bailey Zappe as their backup quarterback. In addition, rookie quarterback/wide receiver hybrid Malik Cunningham remains on the practice squad.

The Patriots’ game against the Eagles is set for a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 10.