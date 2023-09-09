The New England Patriots decided to make yet another change at their backup quarterback position. Bailey Zappe was signed to the 53-man roster on the eve of the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, with Matt Corral getting released in a follow-up move.

The transaction doesn’t change the head count on the Patriots’ active roster, but it has an impact on the team nonetheless. Let’s analyze what that impact looks like.

Bailey Zappe is QB2 after all: Zappe entered his 2023 sophomore campaign as the nominal No. 2 quarterback on the Patriots’ depth chart behind starter Mac Jones. Despite no other QB seriously challenging his standing over the summer, he still was waived ahead of the roster cutdown deadline in late August — a sign that the team was looking to upgrade the backup position behind Jones.

Matt Corral, who was claimed off waivers the next day, appeared to be a possible answer. With Corral now released himself, however, Zappe has returned to the role he held down the stretch in 2022 and throughout this year’s training camp and preseason.

Matt Corral did not show enough...: The Patriots were the only team to put in a waiver claim on Corral, picking him up after the Carolina Panthers parted ways with him. By doing so, they essentially brought him in for an extended workout: if they had liked what they saw, they would have kept him around as QB2. If not, well...

For one reason or another, the second-year passer did not show enough in practice to be kept around over Bailey Zappe. As a consequence, the team made yet another change at its backup spot.

...but he is still getting paid for this week: Even though Corral was handed his walking papers before this week’s game against the Eagles, the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement ensures that he will still be paid as if on the team on Sunday. This means that he walks away having earned 1/18th of his $870,000 base salary, or $48,333.

Zappe gets a significant pay increase: Speaking of player compensation, Zappe moving from the practice squad to the active roster will also change his own salary. After being on a $12,000-per-week deal as part of the developmental squad, he will now earn $48,333 for each week spent on New England’s 53-man roster — an increase of more than 300 percent.

New England has three-ish quarterbacks signed now: With Corral no longer part of the equation, the Patriots’ quarterback depth chart is down to Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. The team does have a third passer on its practice squad, though: Malik Cunningham, who joined the organization as an undrafted rookie free agent earlier this year.

While Cunningham had a record-breaking career as a dual-threat quarterback at Louisville, the Patriots opted to use him differently since his arrival. He has seen most of his practice reps and preseason snaps at the wide receiver position. Nonetheless, if push came to show, he would still appear to figure into the quarterback mix to some degree.

Both game-day elevation spots remain in play for Sunday: Heading into the weekend, there was a belief that the Patriots might still use Bailey Zappe as their No. 2 behind Mac Jones against the Eagles; Matt Corral’s lack of experience meant that he was no lock to be the only quarterback on the game day roster. To achieve that, the Patriots would have used one of their two standard elevation spots to move Zappe up from the practice squad.

With Zappe now instead replacing Corral on the 53-man team, they likely have no need to elevate another passer — i.e. the aforementioned Malik Cunningham — for that particular game. As a result, New England still has both spots available. It seems likely that at least one of them will be used on a running back (either Ty Montgomery or Kevin Harris).

A spot on the practice squad has opened up: With Zappe headed to the active roster, and Corral to the waiver wire, the Patriots’ roster continues to stand at a full 53. The practice squad, on the other hand, is down to 15 players meaning that one spot is now open.

How it will be filled remains to be seen. The Patriots bringing back Corral as a developmental QB3 would make sense, though.