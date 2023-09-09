The New England Patriots will be without Jack Jones for at least the first four games of the season. As a result of a hamstring injury suffered in practice earlier this week, the sophomore cornerback was placed on injured reserve on Saturday.

In a follow-up move, the Patriots signed running back Ty Montgomery to their 53-man roster.

Jones, 25, arrived in New England as a fourth-round draft pick in 2022. Despite being a rookie, he saw extensive playing time early on in his career and proved himself a productive player with a knack for the big play. As a result, he entered this season as a candidate to fill a starting role in the Patriots’ secondary.

His hamstring injury and trip to IR, however, puts those plans on ice for the foreseeable future. Additionally, it adds another chapter to a tumultuous offseason that also saw Jones get arrested after two firearms were allegedly found in his carry-on luggage at Boston’s Logan Airport. The charges against him were recently dismissed, but the NFL continues to review the situation.

With Jones out, the Patriots’ cornerback depth chart is down to six players. Projected starters Christian Gonzalez and Jonathan Jones are joined on the active roster by Myles Bryant, Marcus Jones, Shaun Wade and Ameer Speed; safety Jalen Mills also has ample experience playing cornerback.

Montgomery, meanwhile, is in his second season in New England. The veteran running back, who missed virtually all of 2022 because of a shoulder injury, was initially released ahead of roster cutdowns and later signed to the practice squad. Now, he is back on the 53-man team.

The 30-year-old will now join fellow running backs Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott on the active roster. Stevenson, however, is listed as questionable to play in the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles because of an apparent stomach bug.

In addition to those two moves, the Patriots also officially announced signing Bailey Zappe to their 53-man roster and removing fellow quarterback Matt Corral off of it.

As opposed to initial reports, however, Corral was not waived by the Patriots. Instead, the second-year passer was placed on the exempt/left squad list after not being spotted at Friday’s practice.

Either way, Zappe is now the Patriots’ No. 2 at the position and will back up starting quarterback Mac Jones in the season opener against the Eagles on Sunday. Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET.