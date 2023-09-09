Aside from making a series of roster moves on Saturday, the New England Patriots also decided to elevate a member of their practice squad to the game day team for Week 1.

Veteran linebacker Calvin Munson will be on the Patriots’ roster for the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles. He will automatically revert back to the practice squad following the contest.

Munson, 28, is on his third stint with the Patriots. The San Diego State product originally entered the league as a rookie free agent with the New York Giants in 2017, but found his way to New England one year later. His next four seasons saw him bounce between the Patriots and the Miami Dolphins before a return to Foxborough in October 2022.

Along the way, Munson saw action in 43 NFL games — seven of which as a member of the Patriots. He has a combined 87 tackles and one forced fumble on his pro football résumé.

Playing both as an off-the-ball linebacker and five-unit special teamer, the 6-foot-0, 240-pounder saw extensive action in all three of New England’s preseason games this summer. Despite a solid outing especially in the final game against the Tennessee Titans, Munson was released ahead of the roster cutdown deadline and added to the practice squad.

At least for Week 1, he will also be part of the Patriots’ game day personnel. Per NFL rules, Munson will be eligible for two more standard practice squad elevations for the remainder of the season.

New England’s first game of the year is scheduled to be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sep. 10.