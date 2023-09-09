 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Wide receiver DeVante Parker expected to miss season opener

Parker was listed as questionable with a knee injury.

By Brian Hines
New England Patriots Training Camp 2023 Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The New England Patriots will reportedly be without starting wide receiver DeVante Parker for their season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Parker is expected to miss New England’s Week 1 contest due to a knee injury.

Parker originally missed a pair of practices two weeks ago before returning to the field on Monday. The receiver was then limited this past week and was listed as questionable for Sunday.

Without Parker, New England is left with just Kendrick Bourne, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Demario Douglas, and Kayshon Boutte at receiver.

While replacing the 6-foot-3 Parker will likely come as a rotational job, Bourne could see the most opportunities in his role. New England should also be expected to feature plenty of two tight end sets with Hunter Henry and Mike Gesicki.

Wide receiver/running back Ty Montgomery could also factor into the equation.

New England’s Week 1 matchup against Philadelphia will be kicked off at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday.

