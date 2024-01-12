Patriots front office tracker: News, rumors, analysis about the personnel department

With Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots mutually parting ways, the team lost more than just its head coach. For the past 24 years and even though he did not hold the official title, Belichick also served as a de facto general manager for the organization.

The Patriots are therefore now tasked with finding a new lead executive for the first time in almost a quarter century, and with restructuring their front office around that person. There are several seemingly suitable candidates both internally and externally to pair with new head coach Jerod Mayo, but the process is only just getting started.

Which executives have the Patriots hired?

Bobby Brown as TBD: Brown most recently worked as the Texans’ associate director of football administration, but he does have a history with New England: before moving to Houston last year, he spent seven seasons with the Patriots serving most recently as associate director of football administration. His responsibilities back then included managing football operations and coordinating travel logistics. Now, he is back in a yet to be specified executive role. | News

Alonzo Highsmith as senior personnel executive: A former NFL player, who spent time in the front offices in both Green Bay and Cleveland, Highsmith is a highly-regarded executive. He most recently served as general manager of football operations at the University of Michigan and will now take his expertise to New England. | News

Front office news and rumors tracker

The Patriots are not expected to hire a new general manger, per NBC Sports’ Phil Perry. The belief is that Matt Groh and Eliot Wolf will remain with the team in prominent personnel roles. | Report

The Patriots are in no rush to hire a genera manager, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. In fact, they might wait until after the draft to make a move. | Report

Former Patriots scouting assistant Adam Peters, who was seen as a potential candidate to be brought back into the fold following his time as assistant GM in San Francisco, will not join the club. He was hired by the Commanders on Friday. | Report