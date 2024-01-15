Patriots coaching tracker: News, rumors, analysis about Jerod Mayo’s staff

It’s a new era in New England. With the Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick parting ways, and with Jerod Mayo taking over, the team will look different in 2024.

How different remains to be seen, though. Mayo, after all, still needs to build his coaching staff either through retaining those who already were with the Patriots last year or adding new talent from outside the organization.

Whatever he decides to do, we will have you covered: we have set up this tracker to keep you informed and up to date. Please make sure to bookmark and regularly revisit.

Which coaches are the Patriots looking at?

DeMarcus Covington for defensive coordinator: As opposed to the other coaches so far interviewed by the Patriots, Covington is an internal candidate for the defensive coordinator position. An assistant coach in New England since 2017, Covington has been working with the team’s defensive line since 2020.

Jeremy Springer for special teams coach: Springer has spent his first two seasons in the NFL coaching special teams out in Los Angeles for the Rams. But, he has plenty of experience — mainly on special teams — coaching eight years at the collegiate level. | News

Michael Hodges for defensive coordinator: A co-defensive coordinator at Eastern Illinois alongside current Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, Hodges also made the jump to the NFL in 2017. He landed in New Orleans, where he worked as a defensive assistant, assistant linebackers coach, and, since 2020, linebackers coach. | News

Christian Parker for defensive coordinator: Despite being only 32, Parker has quite the impressive résumé. Before working as the Denver Broncos’ defensive backs coach the last three years, he spent six years at the college level and two more as a defensive quality control coach in Green Bay. | News

Marquice Williams for special teams coach: New England requested to interview the Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator — although Atlanta previously blocked Williams from interviewing with the Giants this offseason. The 38-year old previously worked as a special teams assistant under Matt Patricia in Detroit for two seasons and crossed paths with the Patriots’ staff last offseason at the East-West Shrine Game. | News

Tem Lukabu for defensive coordinator: Despite being only 42, the Carolina Panthers’ outside linebackers coach is well-traveled. He also spent time with three other NFL teams (Cincinnati, San Francisco, Tampa Bay) and also, among other college gigs, worked as DC at Boston College for three years. | News | Analysis

Which coaches have the Patriots hired?

TBD: So far, no new coaches have been added to Jerod Mayo’s staff.

Which coaches have left the Patriots?

Besides the aforementioned Bill Belichick, who mutually parted ways with the organization after 24 seasons and six Super Bowls, the assistants listed here have also left the Patriots following the change at head coach.

Bill O’Brien, offensive coordinator: O’Brien returned to New England in 2023 in hopes of revitalizing the team’s offense. He couldn’t, with the unit instead slipping even further and being one of the least productive in the NFL. With Belichick now gone, he too is leaving the organization: O’Brien will work as OC at Ohio State in the future. | News | Analysis

Coaching staff news and rumors tracker

While not a move directly impacting the Patriots’ coaching staff, the organization has reportedly hired Robyn Glaser as executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to head coach Jerod Mayo. | Report

A new voice may be “running the show” at offensive coordinator in place of current OC Bill O’Brien. | Report

Assistant coaches Steve and Brian Belichick have reportedly been offered to stay with the club after their father’s departure. | Report

The Patriots have announced that Jerod Mayo will succeed Bill Belichick and become the 14th non-interim head coach in franchise history. | Report

The Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick have decided to mutually part ways. | Report