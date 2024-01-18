New England Patriots links 1/18/24 - Hitting refresh: Jerod Mayo leads team, fans into new era

Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference was pretty much the sole focus of the Patriots news cycle yesterday. Despite a few desperate media warnings of how a bad presser could affect his fledgling head coaching career, I knew it would go well. Mayo is smart and has consistently been a leader and thoughtful speaker from his days as a player. Fans can have confidence that he will never go the Joe Judge route, with an expletive-filled rant after a loss with the Giants. Good quality to have in a head coach.

Mayo also emphasized that while his professional career was shaped by Bill Belichick, he will be his own man. I heard that he will take the good - hard work works - and try to shore up areas and relationships he saw that need rebuilding. With regards to his media relationship, my feeling is that he will indeed smile more and he will master the art of talking without saying anything. No more Vader-like virtual choke-holds after idiotic questions. Mayo will more likely say, “good question” and say words that talk around the question and don’t give any definitive answer. Not a bad strategy either, but they’ll see through it soon enough.

Change can be uncomfortable, and this one’s a biggie. Here’s hoping the winning ramps back up next season and eases us all into the new era with good feelings all around. Go Pats!

Mike Dussault offers his analysis of Jerod Mayo taking the reins in New England. In his first week as head coach, Mayo remains in full evaluation mode, saying his initial aim is to “rebuild relationships and knock down silos.”

Evan Lazar hears from Patriots veterans Ja'Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones who were in attendance as Jerod Mayo was formally introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history.

hears from Patriots veterans Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones who were in attendance as Jerod Mayo was formally introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history. Press Conference transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo. (39 min. video)

Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo. (39 min. video) Interview: Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Judy Battista. (3 min. video)

