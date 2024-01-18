New England Patriots links 1/18/24 - Hitting refresh: Jerod Mayo leads team, fans into new era

Jerod Mayo’s introductory press conference was pretty much the sole focus of the Patriots news cycle yesterday. Despite a few desperate media warnings of how a bad presser could affect his fledgling head coaching career, I knew it would go well. Mayo is smart and has consistently been a leader and thoughtful speaker from his days as a player. Fans can have confidence that he will never go the Joe Judge route, with an expletive-filled rant after a loss with the Giants. Good quality to have in a head coach.
Mayo also emphasized that while his professional career was shaped by Bill Belichick, he will be his own man. I heard that he will take the good - hard work works - and try to shore up areas and relationships he saw that need rebuilding. With regards to his media relationship, my feeling is that he will indeed smile more and he will master the art of talking without saying anything. No more Vader-like virtual choke-holds after idiotic questions. Mayo will more likely say, “good question” and say words that talk around the question and don’t give any definitive answer. Not a bad strategy either, but they’ll see through it soon enough.
Change can be uncomfortable, and this one’s a biggie. Here’s hoping the winning ramps back up next season and eases us all into the new era with good feelings all around. Go Pats!
TEAM TALK
- Mike Dussault offers his analysis of Jerod Mayo taking the reins in New England. In his first week as head coach, Mayo remains in full evaluation mode, saying his initial aim is to “rebuild relationships and knock down silos.”
- Evan Lazar hears from Patriots veterans Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jonathan Jones who were in attendance as Jerod Mayo was formally introduced as the 15th head coach in franchise history.
- Press Conference transcript: Robert Kraft and Jerod Mayo. (39 min. video)
- Interview: Jerod Mayo 1-on-1 with Judy Battista. (3 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Christopher Price looks at what kind of coaching style Jerod Mayo will bring to the Patriots. [Free]
- Andrew Callahan writes how Jerod Mayo seems secure enough not to play to the applause of the media or chase it for approval. But if Wednesday’s opener was any indication, Mayo also won’t be divulging much publicly. [Free]
- Jerry Thornton points out Jerod Mayo calls Mr. Kraft ‘Thunder’ and other takeaways from yesterday’s presser. Mostly these are feel-good experiences for all involved. By way of example, Bill Belichick’s first meet & greet with a hostile Boston media who’d wage The 24 Years War against him began with a classic opening line. ...and went gangbusters from there.
- Mark Daniels notes Jerod Mayo has to decide if he’ll hire a new offensive coordinator and if his team will run a new offense. His first order of business is fixing the offense.
- Taylor Kyles is optimistic about Jerod Mayo bringing a fresh perspective to the Patriots’ new era.
- Justin Leger highlights Jerod Mayo on how imposter syndrome is a motivator. “It drives me.”
- Darren Hartwell tells us four key takeaways from Jerod Mayo’s first press conference. Expect quite a few changes in New England going forward. 1. He plans to run things very differently than Belichick. ‘Mayo is his own man running his own show.’
- Alex Barth relays Robert Kraft when asked the key ‘final say’ question during Wednesday’s press conference.
- Kevin Stone (NE Football Journal) Winds of change sweep through Foxborough as Mayo takes over.
- Matt Vautour points out how Jerod Mayo is embracing his role as the Patriots’ first black coach. /Just a note that Mayo is the first black head coach for the Patriots but not in New England. The Celtics have had many, starting with Bill Russell as a player coach in the ‘60s and including K.C. Jones, Doc Rivers, Ime Udoka, etc...
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots have promoted The Kraft Group executive Robyn Glaser as the team’s new executive vice president of football business and senior advisor to head coach Jerod Mayo.
- Mike Kadlick offers 5 realistic offensive coordinator candidates for the Patriots.
- Alex Barth points out the Patriots’ coaching staff will be represented by wide receivers coach Troy Brown at the 2024 Senior Bowl.
- Matt Dolloff explains why Kendrick Bourne should be on the Patriots list of priorities.
- Pats Propaganda podcast: Clazzy Clare and Chudders discuss the press conference welcoming in Jerod Mayo as the Head Coach of the Patriots and what it means for the future. (40 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate welcomes Miguel “PatsCap” Benzan to discuss the Pats’ salary cap situation heading into free agency and the draft, and how Mayo might differ financially from Belichick. (40 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Michael McCann (Sportico) Kraft group promotes veteran exec Robyn Glaser as Patriots enter new era. Glaser helped the Patriots and Robert Kraft navigate Deflategate.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Robert Kraft on hiring a G.M.: Want to see what’s in-house and in the marketplace.
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: The Drake Maye vs. Jayden Daniels debate; Plus, coaching carousel updates, Nick Sirianni’s future and more.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Biggest questions facing eight teams remaining in 2024 NFL playoffs: Can 49ers, Ravens live up to hype?
- Jack Baer (Yahoo! Sports) AFC divisional preview: Lamar Jackson, Ravens open playoff campaign against surging C.J. Stroud, Texans.
- Marc Ross (NFL.com) Weighing fifth-year options for 2021 NFL Draft’s first-round selections: Who merits further commitment? Mac Jones: No. ‘After a promising rookie campaign, Jones continued to prove he was not the guy. He was given numerous opportunities over the last two seasons but failed to solidify himself as New England’s QB1.’
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Team fits for top free agent running backs. Ezekiel Elliott included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Wild-card weekend racks up big numbers, despite only one close game.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Patrick Mahomes expects a hostile environment for his first road playoff game.
- Nora Princiotti (The Ringer) Welcome to the wildest NFL coaching cycle ever. Whom NFL owners pick to fill the seven remaining vacancies will teach us plenty about what those franchises want to become.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Cowboys announce that Mike McCarthy will return.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) No head-coaching interviews yet for Brian Flores.
BELICHICK
- Bob Socci’s Patriots View: Before looking ahead, a personal look back at the past 11 seasons.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) If Arthur Blank wants Bill Belichick, he might have to move quickly.
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Jim Harbaugh interviews with Falcons: Why Michigan coach could be the perfect fit for Atlanta in 2024.
- Jerry Thornton revisits Bill Belichick’s 20 greatest hits. No. 20: The goal line stand at Indy in 2003.
