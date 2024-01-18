Robert Kraft knew 5 years ago Jerod Mayo would become the next Patriots head coach

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has watched Jerod Mayo’s entire professional football career first-hand. The former linebacker spent his eight-year playing career in New England before taking his first and only coaching job on staff in 2019.

But beyond the time spent together inside the walls of Gillette Stadium, there was one specific moment where Kraft knew Mayo had what it took to eventually lead the franchise.

“While I’ve known Jerod for nearly 16 years, the week we spent together in the Holy Land in 2019 really helped strengthen my convictions about how special Jerod is as a person and how capable I thought he would be as a head coach in this league,” Kraft shared Wednesday in Mayo’s introductory press conference.

“I knew while observing him in Israel, he was the right person to be the next head coach of the New England Patriots. That decision has only strengthened as I’ve observed him over the last five years.”

Kraft stayed true to his belief, as succession-plan language was worked into Mayo’s contract extension last offseason to set the stage for him to eventually take the reins from Bill Belichick.

After parting ways with the former head coach this offseason, Kraft then wasted little time announcing his decision to make Mayo the successor. The owner did not even conduct a head coaching search, as his conviction was similar to when he wanted to hire Belichick in 1997.

“We’re willing to do things that are unorthodox. It’s worked out pretty well for us over the last 50 years,” Kraft explained. “I just went with my instinct, and the only time I didn’t was Bill Belichick in ‘96 after I saw what went on, I didn’t hire him. I made another hire. I didn’t hire him. My instinct was to do it, but because of his loyalty to a man we had such difficulty with who did a great job, but he took another job when we were going to the Super Bowl, and I just couldn’t bring someone in — because trust is so important.

“But as I watched what happened when he was with his next team, I realized I made a mistake. I should have gone with my instincts in ‘96, and I hired Bill. That worked out pretty well. Well, I have the same feeling now having watched Jerod for 16 years in a lot of different situations.”