On the same day they introduced Jerod Mayo as the 15th head coach in franchise history, the New England Patriots also reportedly made a move to strengthen their business department. According to Phil Perry of NBC Sports, Robyn Glaser has been named executive vice president of football business and a senior advisor to the new head coach.

A long-time associate of team owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft, Glaser originally joined the Kraft Group in 2007. Her responsibilities through the years included various business projects and strategic initiatives, as well as serving as a senior business advisor.

In addition, she held an organizational role for the Patriots. Under her title of senior vice president of business affairs and chief administrative officer of football, she was involved with human resources and finance, drafted player contracts, worked with sports technology, and managed the players’ social justice fund.

In addition, she also was responsible for league relations and compliance. That role in particular is why Patriots fans might have heard her name before.

Glaser, after all, played a part in the Deflategate scandal of 2014. She communicated with the league office and NFL counsel Jeff Pash after inaccurate information was leaked to ESPN, seemingly in an attempt to present the club in a negative light.

“Personally, as someone who was at the table during the Wells investigation process, I believe there was mishandling by the league,” she later said bout the NFL’s $5 million investigation.

A decade after Deflategate, Glaser continues to play a prominent behind-the-scenes role within the organization. Now, supporting the Patriots’ new head coach will also be part of her job.

Before joining the Kraft Group and the Patriots, she studied government and economics at Colby College. She later attended Washington University in St. Louis and went on to work for several business — including the New York office of the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison as well as EMI in Los Angeles.