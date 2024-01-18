Patriots assistant Troy Brown to serve as offensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl

For the second straight year, a member of the New England Patriots coaching staff will serve as coordinator at the Senior Bowl.

As was announced by the college all-star game on Wednesday, Patriots wide receivers coach Troy Brown will be the offensive coordinator for the American team. Brown will therefore succeed defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington, who served as defensive coordinator last year.

Brown, 52, is coming off his fourth season as a Patriots assistant coach. A three-time Super Bowl winner as a wide receiver, he initially worked with running backs and kick returners before taking on his current position as joint-receivers/returners coach in 2021.

With the Patriots and long-time head coach Bill Belichick mutually parting ways earlier this months, however, the status of the coaching staff is in question. While the expectation is that new head coach Jerod Mayo — himself previously an assistant under Belichick — will retain some coaches, nothing appears set in stone just yet. Mayo did mention that he is planning to quickly assemble his staff.

Where all of that leaves Brown remains to be seen. For now, however, he has been chosen to represent the team at the Senior Bowl.

Brown will be joined on the American team staff by head coach Terrell Williams (Tennessee Titans defensive line coach), defensive coordinator Ephraim Banda (Cleveland Browns defensive backs coach), and special teams coach Mike Adams (New York Giants assistant special teams coach). New York Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will serve as head coach on the National team.

For Brown, it will not be the first time working a prominent role in a college showcase. Just last year, while Covington was at the Senior Bowl, he was leading the Patriots staff as head coach into the East-West Shrine Bowl. His team won 12-3 and ended up drafting two of the players it worked with, wide receiver DeMario Douglas and guard Atonio Mafi.

Six participants of the 2023 Senior Bowl, meanwhile, found their way to New England. Defensive lineman Keion White, safety/linebacker Marte Mapu, offensive lineman Jake Andrews, kicker Chad Ryland and punter Bryce Baringer were all drafted, while quarterback/wide receiver Malik Cunningham was signed as a rookie free agent. Of those six, only Mapu played on the American team defense coached by DeMarcus Covington.

The 2024 Senior Bowl will feature three days of practice followed by the eventual American-National game on Saturday, Feb. 3, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, AL.