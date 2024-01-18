Bill Belichick is closing in on landing the Atlanta Falcons’ head coaching position. The future first-ballot Hall of Famer has been invited for a second interview with the team, as first reported by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Belichick already met 1-on-1 with Falcons owner Arthur Blank earlier this week. The upcoming interview this weekend will see him meet with other decision makers inside the organization.

The 71-year-old became available last week, when he and the New England Patriots announced a mutual parting of the ways after 24 years and six Super Bowls together. While the Patriots acted quickly to name former linebackers coach Jerod Mayo as his successor, Belichick himself has had only one interview so far: he is one of seven candidates meeting with the Falcons.

The team also interviewed with the Baltimore Ravens’ defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, and assistant head coach/defensive line coach, Anthony Weaver. Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, and Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Also interviewing for the vacant position was University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Among those coaches, only Belichick has so far been granted a chance at a second interview.

If Belichick does end up in Atlanta, he will not just get a chance to surpass Don Shula’s record for most wins by a head coach — he is 15 victories short at the moment — but possibly also to revisit his old team: the Falcons are scheduled to play the Patriots at Gillette Stadium during the 2025 regular season.

Atlanta’s head coaching position became open when the team fired Arthur Smith after back-to-back-to-back identical 7-10 records. The Falcons missed the playoffs in each of those seasons, extending their postseason drought to six years.

It seems they might be turning to Belichick to end it.