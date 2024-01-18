Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. undergoes labrum surgery

New England Patriots linebacker Mack Wilson Sr. had a career year during the 2023 season. It turns out he did it all while battling injury.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to share he underwent an offseason procedure back home in Alabama. According to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, Wilson had labrum surgery after playing through the injury all season.

The physical toll players go through warrants respect. One example: LB Mack Wilson Sr. posts about labrum surgery he underwent this morning; it was an injury he played through all season. Expectation is he will be ready for phase 2 of the offseason program. pic.twitter.com/GerhfcVU6r — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) January 18, 2024

In his second year in New England, Wilson emerged as an explosive edge rusher due to his athleticism — after the coaching staff admitted they misused the linebacker throughout his first season-plus. Despite the injury, Wilson finished the year with a career-high 3.5 sacks, all coming in the final five weeks of the season.

While Wilson is reportedly expected to be back and healthy for Phase 2 of the offseason program, he is also set to hit unrestricted free agency for the second straight year. After resigning with New England last offseason, Wilson has been vocal about returning this year and playing under new head coach Jerod Mayo, who he was often praised during his time in Foxboro.