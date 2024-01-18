Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien reportedly set to leave for Ohio State

The New England Patriots will officially have a new offensive coordinator in 2024.

According to ESPN, Bill O’Brien is set to leave Foxboro to join Ohio State as the school’s new offensive coordinator.

Sources: Ohio State is set to hire longtime NFL head coach Bill O’Brien as the school’s new offensive coordinator. O’Brien served last season as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator in 2023 and has been the head coach at the Texans and in the Big Ten at Penn State. pic.twitter.com/19e2iXv6oe — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2024

The Patriots brought O’Brien back for a second stint with the team last offseason with hopes of getting quarterback Mac Jones and the offense back on track. The opposite occurred, as Jones was benched four times in 11 starts while New England’s offense regressed to averaging a league-worse 13.9 points per game.

O’Brien, who remained under contract in New England, will now return to the collegiate level for the third time in his coaching career, where he served as the head coach at Penn State from 2012-2013 and most previously as the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offensive coordinator from 2021-2022.

The attention now turns to new head coach Jerod Mayo, who will lead the charge in hiring a new offensive coordinator — perhaps his most important move as a first-year head coach.

“Everything is still under consideration,” Mayo said Wednesday when asked about his search for coordinators. “Obviously, the staff that I’ve been working with isn’t the staff that I have chosen, but everything is under evaluation. One thing I would say with all of my coaches, the number one thing is developing people.”