PostPulpit Mailbag: Who should Jerod Mayo hire as his offensive coordinator?

It’s been the past two weeks for the New England Patriots since their 2023 season came to an end. So, let’s get right into it in this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag to discuss the widespread changes to the organization.

Who is your favorite candidate for the OC spot? - TJ

With Bill O’Brien now officially departing to Ohio State, New England will need their fourth offensive coordinator in four years. As a defensive coach with what will likely be a rookie QB under center, it may be Mayo’s most important hire. On Wednesday, he explained that everything remains “under evaluation.”

If it was up to me, I would turn to Rams quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator Zac Robinson. Robinson checks all the boxes in my eyes as he comes from Sean McVay’s system and is a former QB himself. Having someone with that background will be huge to help mentor and coach whatever quarterback New England picks in the draft.

Plus, Robinson was drafted by the Patriots in 2010 and had a small amount of overlap with Mayo. He’d be my leading candidate.

@MichaelDiCo95 Do the Pats really intend to roll without a GM/Ops guy to oversee the entire operations?

Beyond the offensive coordinator hire, filling out the personnel department may be the next most critical step for Jerod Mayo. So far, one thing has been very clear by both Mayo and Robert Kraft: this will be a more collaborative approach.

Here’s what else we’ve been told by Kraft:

The process will start by investigating what New England has internally. That includes Director of Player Personnel Matt Groh, Director of Scouting Eliot Wolf, Director of College Scouting Camren Williams, Senior Personnel Advisor Pat Stewart, and Pro Scouting Director Steve Cargile.

It’s also important to note that scouts usually stay with team’s through the draft after coaching changes as they have spent the last nine months putting together the team’s draft board.

External candidates are still in play, as they’ll explore the “marketplace” after their in-house look.

As for who will have final say, Kraft explained they will appoint someone “before the key decisions have to be made.”

@JudyLynnDubs If BB does go to another team this year, which Patriots coaches/staff will he most likely take with him, besides Steve & Brian? (Understanding that each franchise’s situations will differ.)

I wouldn’t assume Steve and Brian are locks to move on with their father. Especially Steve, who has established a strong relationship with Jerod Mayo in New England and could be officially given the defensive coordinator title. It would also give both sons a chance to establish themselves outside of their father’s shadow.

From there, I would assume most of the offensive and special teams staff follows Belichick. That includes the likes of Vinnie Sunseri (running backs), Joe Judge (ST), Cam Achord (ST), and potentially Troy Brown (wide receivers).

Defensively, DeMarcus Covington is the biggest unknown. Covington was at both Belichick’s and Mayo’s press conferences this past week and will be a defensive coordinator candidate across the league. Retaining Mike Pellegrino would also be a strong move by Mayo, but the cornerbacks coach feels like someone who could follow Belichick.

The dominoes will start falling once Belichick signs off with his new team (likely Atlanta).

@don_donneillnz What’s going on with the OL coaching staff? WILL Klemm be back? Seems like a pretty important position to get right after this year.

Underrated need there, Don. Doesn’t seem like Adrian Klemm will be back with the organization so they’ll need their fifth offensive line coach in five years. Unfortunately, it’s tough to throw names out there until the offensive coordinator is hired and we can explore his connections.

@TheJackOsborne Who do we pick in round 1? Do you think we should trade up to 1 or roll with 3?

As Jerod Mayo said Wednesday: “Draft the best player for a position that’s very important. You put the pieces together.”

So, quarterback. You hopefully are never picking this high again. Now is your time to get the guy (if you only feel strongly about one of them).

Assuming they take of QB and tackle in the first two rounds of the draft in whatever order, any intriguing third-round wide receivers they could target? - Mark

Depending how free agency unfolds, wide receiver would be an my choice with their third-round selection (pick No. 68) if New England goes QB then OT to start the draft. In that range, a handful on names I like early in the draft process are Washington’s Ja’Lynn Polk and Jalen McMillan, Michigan’s Roman Wilson, Georgia’s Ladd McConkey, Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley, and Florida’s Ricky Pearsall.

@WillyG12185844 With a relatively down year for Dugger, at least in coverage anyway. What is the market you see for him either here or elsewhere? Do you think they should let him walk, extend Peppers again and roll with some youth?

Kyle Dugger’s free agency will be one of the more interesting one’s to watch unfold. As you mentioned, Willy, he has his warts in coverage which could make teams hesitant in a pass-happy league. He also took a step back as a ballhawk this year, although playing in the deeper part of the field more often moved him further away from the football.

With Jabrill Peppers under contract another season — who they should work to extend regardless — bringing in a more traditional free safety may set up the best combination. Dugger is still a good football player and could be retained, I just wouldn’t overextend if I was New England.

While it’s expensive (protected $17 million), I’d also watch the potential for the franchise tag here.

That’s all for this week’s #PostPulpit mailbag. If you have questions you’d liked to be answered next week, submit them on Twitter using #PostPulpit. Make sure to be following @iambrianhines and @PatsPulpit as well.