New England Patriots links 1/19/24 - Getting coordinated: Finding fits for all three units

Jerod Mayo is in full staff-building mode. Plenty of writers are offering him to-do lists and suggestions to help get him started, including the call for new coordinators. We know Mayo has two defensive coordinator candidates lined up for interviews, which probably isn’t a good sign for Steve Belichick’s future in New England. We also learned that Bill O’Brien will be leaving to become the offensive coordinator role at Ohio State. That’s two down. Just by putting my finger to the wind, I’ll project Cameron Achord and Joe Judge will both be out of the organization soon too.

That’s a pretty clean sweep so far. The position coaching staff may have a better chance of remaining, depending on how well they can account for player production and results under their control. So far, so good. Would be nice, if not unrealistic, that these men get judged on the work they’ve done instead of for potential loyalty to the previous head coach or for being labeled as ‘a Bill Belichick hire’. We’ll find out soon enough.

What I will suggest is that everyone brought in, from wherever they came from, will all be put on the same page here. If Mayo lays out a cohesive vision for the team that brings all the coordinators and position coaches together on how to implement it, the Patriots should be good to go. Communication is key. The Panthers are the latest example of failing to do this. Owner David Tepper was lauded early on for his ‘outside the box’ hiring but there was no overall team vision for them to work under and chaos ensued.

It’s fair to assume Robert Kraft is more seasoned, and Jerod Mayo is too good a leader to fall into that trap. Let’s see how it goes as the key pieces get put in place.

