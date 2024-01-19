Exploring potential Patriots offensive coordinator candidates to replace Bill O’Brien

For the fourth straight year, the New England Patriots are officially back in the offensive coordinator market.

After Bill O’Brien departed New England for Ohio State Thursday night, Jerod Mayo will have the all-important job of finding his offensive coordinator to try and help get the Patriots’ offense back on track.

As New England’s first-time shot caller will begin his interviews soon, he must first decide to either keep a similar offensive system as to what’s been run in Foxboro over the last two decades or evolve schemes.

Depending on his decision, here are eight candidates for New England’s offensive coordinator vacancy.

Josh McDaniels, ex-Patriots offensive coordinator

If Mayo chooses to run a system similar, there’s no better choice than Josh McDaniels — who would also provide an experienced coach on that side of the ball. While it may be the perfect time for a hard offensive rest, it was reported last week by the NFL Network that the Patriots former offensive coordinator would be “at the top of the list for Mayo’s next offensive coordinator” if O’Brien did not return. That path is now open, unless Bill Belichick and his new team have something to say about it.

Zac Robinson, Rams quarterback coach and pass game coordinator

Robinson may be a top choice if Mayo plans to steer the offense in a different direction. The former seventh-round pick by the Patriots in 2010 — who overlapped with Mayo that offseason — has spent his entire coaching career under Sean McVay in Los Angeles. Robinson has worked with quarterbacks and wide receivers and currently holds the title of pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Plus as a former quarterback, he’d be a strong coach for the presumed rookie New England adds later this offseason.

Shane Waldron, Seahawks offensive coordinator

Waldron has served as Seattle’s offensive coordinator since 2021, but now finds himself on the market after the Seahawks reassigned head coach Pete Carroll. Waldron also has plenty of experience under McVay, working under him in Washington in 2016 and then following him to Los Angeles from 2017-20, most notably serving as his pass game coordinator. The 44-year-old also started his NFL coaching career in New England working as an intern in 2002 before eventually being named an offensive quality control coach in 2008 and tight ends coach in ’09.

Klint Kubiak, 49ers passing game coordinator

The son of Gary Kubiak has been well traveled in his young NFL career. The 36-year-old has served as the Vikings quarterbacks coach and then offensive coordinator (2019-21) and Broncos QB coach/pass game coordinator (2022) before departing for San Francisco. It’s been there where he’s served as Kyle Shanahan’s passing game coordinator this season.

Dan Pitcher, Bengals quarterbacks coach

Pitcher has spent his entire professional coaching career with the Bengals, starting as an offensive assistant in 2016 where he worked primary with wide receivers. He began working more with the quarterbacks in 2018 before being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach and then quarterbacks coach in the 2020 season. Pitcher’s work with Joe Burrow now has him taking offensive coordinator interviews.

Nick Caley, Rams tight ends coach

Going back to L.A., Caley was thought by many to be New England’s next OC in 2022. Instead, the tight ends coach was passed over for Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. After interviewing for the Patriots — as well as Texans’ and Jets’ — offensive coordinator position last offseason, he departed to Los Angeles where he took the same role as tight ends coach on McVay’s staff. The one knock on Caley, however, is he has not worked directly with quarterbacks.

Tee Martin, Ravens quarterback coach

Infamously one of the six quarterbacks picked ahead of Tom Brady, Martin has now established himself in the coaching world. He has spent the last years with the Ravens, serving as the team’s wide receivers coach from 2021-22 before moving to the QB room this past season. As a former quarterback himself, he’d be another name to watch to help a rookie under center.

Wes Welker, Dolphins wide receivers coach

Mayo’s former teammate has spent the majority of his coaching staff in the Shanahan tree. Welker worked under Kyle himself from 2019-21 as the 49ers’ wide receivers coach before following Mike McDaniel to Miami in 2022 to hold the same role. While his departure wasn’t pretty with former head coach Bill Belichick, the terms he left on with owner Robert Kraft are unknown. Like Caley, Welker also has no experience working directly with QBs.