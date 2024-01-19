Patriots to interview Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker for defensive coordinator job, per report

The New England Patriots have identified another coach worthy of defensive coordinator consideration. Denver Broncos assistant Christian Parker will interview for the vacant position on Friday.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero was first to report the team’s interest in Parker.

One of the hottest young names on the market, Parker brings an extensive résumé to the table despite being only 32 years old.

He started his career as cornerbacks coach at Virginia Tech in 2013, and the following year became responsible for all of the team’s defensive backs. He held the same position at Norfolk State in 2015 and 2016, before one-year stints as a defensive analyst at both Notre Dame and Texas A&M.

In 2019, Parker made the move to the NFL when the Green Bay Packers hired him as defensive quality control coach. After two seasons with the team, he made the move to Denver to coach the Broncos’ defensive backs — a job that saw him work closely with first-round draft pick Patrick Surtain II, and develop him into an All-Pro by his second year.

His work has now also caught the eye of new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo. Parker is the second reported interview for the defensive coordinator spot after Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu.