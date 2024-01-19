Saints assistant Michael Hodges to interview for Patriots’ defensive coordinator job, per report

The New England Patriots are casting a wide net in hopes of finding a defensive coordinator. The latest coach to interview with the organization for the open position is New Orleans Saints assistant Michael Hodges, as first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Hodges, 37, started his career at his alma mater Texas A&M in 2011. After initially working on strength and conditioning, he made the move to Fresno State the following year to serve as a graduate assistant.

In 2014, he started coaching linebackers: Eastern Illinois hired him to fill that position, and he held it until his promotion to co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in 2016. That year, he jointly coached the Panthers’ defense alongside current Patriots defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington.

Like Covington, Hodges also made the jump to the NFL after one year at the job. Whereas his colleague became a coaching assistant in New England, he joined the Saints in a similar capacity.

In 2019, the team moved Hodges to assistant linebackers coach — a role he held for only one year before being promoted to linebackers coach. Over the last four years, he worked with that position group. Under his tutelage Demario Davis was voted second-team All-Pro in four straight seasons, and to the Pro Bowl once.

Hodges is the third candidate to interview with new head coach Jerod Mayo about the Patriots’. open defensive coordinator position. Joining him on that list are Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu and Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker.