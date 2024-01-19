Patriots reportedly expected to interview Rams special teams coach Jeremy Springer

Jerod Mayo’s busy Friday just got even busier.

With two coaching interviews already on deck on the defensive side of the ball, the New England Patriots new head coach is now turning to special teams. According to NFL Network, Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer is expected to interview with the Patriots for a similar position.

#Rams assistant special teams coach Jeremy Springer is expected to interview for the #Patriots special teams coaching job under new coach Jerod Mayo, source said. Another rising young coach getting a look in NE. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2024

Springer has spent the last two seasons working as an assistant on special teams in Los Angeles under Joe DeCamillis in 2022 and then Chase Blackburn this past season. In 2023 the Rams third unit ranked dead last in DVOA.

While his experience in LA marks Springer’s first two seasons in the NFL, he has eight years of experience in the collegiate world. Previously, Springer served as the University of Arizona’s special teams coordinator from 2018-20 before moving to Marshall for the 2021 season — where he oversaw the special teams unit.

Springer additionally spent a three-year stint at Texas A&M from 2015-18 where he once again assisted on special teams. During the 2017 season, the Aggies led the nation in blocked kicks and blocked punts.

As Jerod Mayo continues to work to put together his coaching staff, Springer is the second reported candidate for a special teams position. Mayo previously requested an interview with Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

Cam Achord, Joe Judge, and Joe Houston oversaw a New England special teams unit that ranked 28th in DVOA under Bill Belichick in 2023.