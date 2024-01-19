Report: Patriots to interview in-house candidate DeMarcus Covington for defensive coordinator

The next defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots may already reside in Foxborough.

The organization plans to interview current defensive line coach DeMarcus Covington for the vacancy, according to a report Friday from Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

Covington, 34, joined New England’s staff as a coaching assistant in 2017 and earned a Super Bowl LIII ring in that capacity the following season. He was elevated to outside linebackers coach in 2019, which coincided with the addition of new head coach Jerod Mayo as the team’s inside linebackers coach.

Since 2020, Covington has overseen the defensive line for the Patriots. The former Samford wide receiver made collegiate stops at UAB, Ole Miss, UT Martin and Eastern Illinois before entering the NFL ranks. And last January, he served as the American roster’s defensive coordinator at the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Defensive coordinator interviews with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers followed for Covington, who participated in the league’s Coach Accelerator during the 2023 offseason.

Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu marked the first reported interview for the Patriots’ defensive coordinator job. Additional reports arrived on Friday. New England interviewed Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker and will also meet with New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges.