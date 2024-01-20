NFL Divisional Round: Saturday game times, things to watch for, open thread, and more

The NFL turns the page to the Divisional Round, where both No. 1 seeds will play their first game of the playoffs on Saturday.

Here is all the broadcast information — as well as things to monitor — for Saturday’s action.

4:30 p.m. ET

4. Houston Texans (10-7) at 1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4): Rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud and first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans look to continue to lead the Texans’ breakout year by picking up their second playoff win. A tall tasks awaits, as the likely MVP of the league, Lamar Jackson, awaits them fresh off a bye. However with two weeks off after resting in Week 18, time will tell if any rust prevails over rest. | ESPN

Odds: Ravens -9.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

8:15 p.m. ET

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8) at 1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5): The Packers became the first seven seed to ever secure a win in the NFL playoffs last weekend as they dismantled the Dallas Cowboys 48-32. Quarterback Jordan Love will now look to stay red hot against a highly ranked 49ers defense, while Brock Purdy will also make his first start since Week 17. | FOX

Odds: 49ers -9.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

Make sure head to the comment section to discuss anything from the NFL playoffs.