Patriots reportedly interview former Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is continuing his search for a new coaching staff. On Saturday, that search began on special teams.

According to ESPN, the Patriots interviewed former New York Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey for the same job.

Former Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey interviewed for the same job with the Patriots, per source. McGaughey had been the Giants ST coordinator for six seasons, spanning three different regimes. #patriots #giants #nfl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 20, 2024

McGaughey has served as the Giants special teams coordinator since 2018, working under Brian Daboll, Joe Judge, and Pat Shurmur. He was relieved of his duties earlier this month — along with several other coaches — after New York’s disappointing 6-11 campaign.

As for McGaughey’s unit, the Giants finished the 2023 season 21st in DVOA and 24th in Rick Gosselin’s annual special teams rankings.

Prior to his time in New York, McGaughey has been coaching special teams in the NFL since 2001 — outside of a three-year break from 2011-13 where he worked at the collegiate level for LSU. His previous stints included serving as a special teams coordinator for the Panthers, 49ers, Jets and Texans.

McGaughey is the third reported candidate for a special teams role on Mayo’s new staff. New England was expected to interview Rams assistant Jeremy Springer and put in a request with Atlanta Falcons special teams coordinator Marquice Williams.

Cam Achord, Joe Judge, and Joe Houston oversaw New England’s special teams unit last season that ranked 28th in DVOA under Bill Belichick.