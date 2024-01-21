NFL Divisional Round: Sunday game times, things to watch for, open thread, and more

The Divisional Round comes to an end on Sunday, as the final two teams will look to punch their ticket to Conference Championship weekend.

Here is all the broadcast information — as well as things to monitor — for Sunday’s action.

3:00 p.m. ET

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) at 3. Detroit Lions (12-5): After picking up their first playoff win in 32 years, the Lions will now host another home playoff game thanks to the two seeded Cowboys falling in Wild Card weekend. Jared Goff and Co. will welcome Baker Mayfield and the Bucs to the Motor City, who have won six of out their last seven games. | NBC

Odds: Lions -6 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

6:30 p.m. ET

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6) at 2. Buffalo Bills (11-6): For the first time in his career, quarterback Patrick Mahomes will go on the road for a playoff game. Mahomes and the Chiefs will travel to what will again be another snowy Buffalo, where they’ll hope for the opposite outcome of their Week 14 loss to the Bills. Based off of these two’s previous matchups in recent years, the Divisional Round could end with a good one Sunday night. | CBS

Odds: Bills -2.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)

