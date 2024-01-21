Patriots to interview 2010 draft choice Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator opening, per report

The final selection in the 2010 New England Patriots draft class is back on the radar.

The organization plans to interview Zac Robinson for the vacancy at offensive coordinator on Tuesday, according to a report from Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

Robinson, 37, has spent the last five seasons on head coach Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams staff. He served as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019, assistant wide receivers coach in 2020 and again assistant quarterbacks coach in 2021. The Super Bowl LVI champion was promoted to pass-game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2022.

While working in that capacity this past campaign, Rams starter Matthew Stafford completed 326-of-521 passes for 3,965 yards with 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The 35-year-old QB earned Pro Bowl honors for the second time in his career as the calendar reached January. He did so while wide receiver Puka Nacua set rookie records ranging from 105 receptions to 1,486 receiving yards for Los Angeles.

Prior to entering the NFL coaching ranks, Robinson entered the league in the seventh round at No. 250 overall. The former Oklahoma State quarterback was waived by New England after his rookie preseason and made stops with the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals into 2014. Stints as an instructor at The Quarterback Ranch and as a senior analyst at Pro Football Focus followed.

Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley, who resided in Foxborough from 2015 through 2022, is also scheduled to interview for New England’s offensive coordinator job after Bill O’Brien moved on to Ohio State last week.

In total, the Patriots have been linked to nine coordinator candidates between offense, defense and special teams since Jerod Mayo was named the 15th head coach in franchise history.