The New England Patriots have the third overall pick in the NFL draft this spring, which puts them in a great position to get at least one impact player for next season and beyond as they attempt to rebuild their roster. What they decide to do in the draft, however, might depend on how one team in particular decides to move forward.

The Chicago Bears own the first overall selection for the second season in a row. Last year, they decided to trade down to No. 9 with the Carolina Panther and pick up several assets. One of them turned into this year’s No. 1 overall pick.

Now, the Bears also have a big decision to make about the future.

Quarterback Justin Fields is heading into his fourth season, and, while they can pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, they may not be in the position that they are in again: they find themselves looking at a possible generational quarterback in Caleb Williams. This, in turn, means Fields might be on the outs despite showing some real improvement during his time in Chicago.

The dominoes are going to fall based on who they draft at No. 1, but they could also decide to move back, like they did last year. Whatever the Bears decide to do, though, the Patriots should be on the phone with GM Ryan Poles as soon as a decision is made.

If the Bears decide to keep Justin Fields, they might try to trade out of the No. 1 pick. The Patriots should make a strong push to make that trade happen. They are in a unique position, because the Bears can still get their No. 1 player on their board if they trade back with the Patriots, wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. With the Patriots and Washington Commanders expected to both draft quarterbacks, that would leave them with maybe the most talented player in the entire draft.

This could allow the Patriots to acquire the pick for a bit under market value, since they could get the guy they want, and still pick up future assets. This looks like a best-case scenario for the Patriots.

If the Bears decide to trade Fields and draft Caleb Williams at No. 1, meanwhile, the Patriots should be working to acquire Fields. Why? Because that means that they will likely miss out on the top 2 quarterbacks, and there are real questions about everyone outside of Williams and consensus No. 2 Drake Maye. If they are able to give up their third-rounder and a future pick for Fields, for example, it might be well worth for them to make that move.

They could then stay at No. 3, draft Marvin Harrison Jr. to give him an elite weapon, and try to turn their offense around this offseason. Sure, they could also draft LSU QB Jayden Daniels at No. 3, but I Fields and Harrison would be a better combo than Daniels and whoever the Patriots would take with their third-round pick, especially right out of the gate.

There are a lot of holes on this Patriots team, and the Krafts want to turn things around as quickly as possible. For that to happen, the Patriots are going to have to get a potential franchise quarterback.

Their best bet to get one might just be by trading with the Bears.