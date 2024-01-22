The New England Patriots are in a major transition period following the departure of long-time head coach and de facto general manager Bill Belichick. Besides all of those moving parts, the team also will need to address a sizable class of free agents.

One of the most prominent names on the 24-players deep list is offensive lineman Michael Onwenu. A sixth-round draft pick in 2020, Onwenu has been one of the Patriots’ most consistent performers over the last four years — providing quality play at several positions along the team’s offensive line.

The Patriots should have the resources and motivation to retain him. However, he might be on his way out of town according to a recent report by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler:

Latest on whether they will re-sign guard Mike Onwenu: Many teams view Onwenu as the top offensive lineman in free agency because of his physicality, quickness and ability to play guard or tackle. The Patriots essentially know Onwenu isn’t coming back, and he will have high bidders.

Onwenu drawing interest from other teams around the league would not come as a surprise. He has been one of the league’s best linemen since arriving in New England and offers starting experience and a proven track record at both guard and tackle.

In 2023, he saw starter reps at both positions. While initially opening the year as the Patriots’ right guard, he was moved out to right tackle in Week 7 to help solidify a position that had previously suffered from personnel inconsistency and uneven performance; after Onwenu took over, the entire right side of the line looked improved.

In total, he appeared in 15 games in 2023 and played 850 offensive snaps: 194 over his four starts at guard, and 656 over his 11 starts at tackle. In total, Pro Football Focus credited him with 23 quarterback disruptions given up including three sacks.

Given his performance and the general uncertainty surrounding the Patriots offense and its line in particular, retaining one of the group’s top players should be a priority for the organization even under new leadership. That is especially true given that the club is projected to be among the league leaders in available salary cap space in 2024: according to Miguel Benzan, the club is projected to be almost $70 million under a $242.5 million cap.

All things considered, the Patriots trying to retain Onwenu would make sense. For reasons unknown, however, it appears the two sides are headed for a split — one New England might come to regret if it indeed happens.