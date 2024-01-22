New England Patriots links 1/22/24 - Will Mac be Mayo’s man at QB?

The divisional round games were competitively a cut above the wild card weekend slate. The two night games, Packers-49ers and Chiefs-Bills were great matchups. All I have to say about ‘wide right’ and the way the Bills lost is that the NFL script writers sure can be cruel. Stephon Diggs missing on would-be receptions didn’t help either, especially after the way Buffalo exited the playoffs last year - with Diggs upset at Josh Allen for not getting him the ball. So bring on the talk about the Bills’ window closing. We’re here for it. And it sure beats all the speculation about how Jerod Mayo will fill out his staff or who the quarterback will be. The latest report is that he may want to revive Mac Jones’ career in New England.
Yeah... let’s stick with the Bills. “Wide right” lolz.
TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar offers a list of top offensive coordinator candidates for the Patriots.
- Mike Dussault gives us a report roundup: Patriots ramp up coordinator interviews.
- Alexandra Francisco reflects on Robert Kraft’s pioneering 30 years of philanthropy with the Patriots.
- Patriots All Access: A new era, Jerod Mayo 1-on-1. (19 min. video)
- Throwback Highlights: 10 year anniversary of the Pats defeating Indy in 2014 AFC Divisional Round. (2 min. video)
- Do Your Life: Former Patriot Adam Vinatieri talks life after the NFL, memories and family. (11 min. video)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss shares some quick-hit weekend thoughts: What if Jerod Mayo wanted to revive Mac Jones’ career? What Mel Kiper Jr. do with the No. 3 pick if they go QB or not; Intrigue with OC; More. /Lots more of interest.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Sunday Patriots News: Lots of work to be done on Mayo’s staff; Quick hitters; Kirk Cousins; More.
- Andy Hart’s Sunday 7: Time for Jerod Mayo to go on the offensive; Bill Belichick not finding a team in 2024 doesn’t feel totally out of the question; More.
- Karen Guregian says Robert Kraft needs to back Jerod Mayo with his wallet. The Patriots can no longer be among the lowest cash spending teams.
- Matt Dolloff wonders how Jerod Mayo plans to resurrect the offense.
- Sophie Weller highlights Jerod Mayo on WEEI with some strong choice of words on Mac Jones.
- Mike D’Abate takes a position-by-position look at the 2023 Patriots and issues his final report card. Fs?
- Taylor Kyles’ Patriots Coach Tracker: Mayo opens OC search with two Rams assistants.
- Mike D’Abate notes the Patriots interview ex-Giants special teams coach Thomas McGaughey as they continue to seek improvement for a unit which finished among the bottom-ranked teams in the NFL for 2023.
- Conor Roche identifies 5 coaches with Patriots ties who could be candidates for team’s OC vacancy.
- Matt Geagan considers who could be the Patriots’ next offensive coordinator.
- Next Pats podcast: Jerod Mayo 1-on-1: Imposter syndrome, calling plays and finding an OC; How exactly do Mayo and Belichick’s leadership styles differ? More. (47 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Stephen Holder and Seth Walder (ESPN) NFL playoff conference title games: Lions-49ers, Chiefs-Ravens.
- Erin Walsh (Bleacher Report) NFL Divisional Round and bracket: Recap after each game.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) Overreactions from Sunday divisional-round games: Did Tyler Bass cost Bills game? Pressure on Ravens now?
- Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports) Bills add to haunted history of playoff woes with ‘Wide Right, Part 2,’ but here’s who’s really to blame.
- Doug Farrar (Yahoo! Sports) Is this the end of the Buffalo Bills’ championship window?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Why is fumbling through end zone a touchback? League to review rule that recurred in Chiefs-Bills playoff game.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) These three NFL playoff teams have never won a Super Bowl: Ranking who has best shot to end their drought.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) 11 Rules for hiring an NFL head coach.
- Brendon Kleen (Awful Announcing) Sports Illustrated doesn’t have to go down like this.
BELICHICK
- Jerry Thornton picks his Belichick’s Greatest Hits: No. 19, ‘We’ll take the wind’ - No. 18, GM Bill leaving no stone unturned to find championship caliber players.
- WEEI guest Boomer Esiason feels awfully confident that Bill Belichick to the Falcons is ‘going to happen.’
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) Multiple NFL teams still eyeing Bill Belichick, including one without a head coaching vacancy, per report
- Sophie Weller passes along an Ian Rapoport report that Josh McDaniels will likely join Bill Belichick wherever the coach lands next.
