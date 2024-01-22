New England Patriots links 1/22/24 - Will Mac be Mayo’s man at QB?

The divisional round games were competitively a cut above the wild card weekend slate. The two night games, Packers-49ers and Chiefs-Bills were great matchups. All I have to say about ‘wide right’ and the way the Bills lost is that the NFL script writers sure can be cruel. Stephon Diggs missing on would-be receptions didn’t help either, especially after the way Buffalo exited the playoffs last year - with Diggs upset at Josh Allen for not getting him the ball. So bring on the talk about the Bills’ window closing. We’re here for it. And it sure beats all the speculation about how Jerod Mayo will fill out his staff or who the quarterback will be. The latest report is that he may want to revive Mac Jones’ career in New England.

Yeah... let’s stick with the Bills. “Wide right” lolz.

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS

BELICHICK