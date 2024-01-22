While the NFL playoffs head into the conference championship round, the New England Patriots embark on a franchise-altering journey through the offseason.

In multiple aspects, they are very much starting from scratch. Parting ways with head coach and quasi-general manager Bill Belichick after 24 seasons, the rebuild is impacting all levels of the organization — from the coaching staff, to the personnel department, to the roster.

Over the coming weeks, we will take a look at that latter part and analyze New England’s roster one position at a time. What is on the table coming off the 2023 season, what might be in store for 2024, and where the strengths and weaknesses lie.

Position depth chart

Bailey Zappe (24 | signed through 2025): Zappe began the season as New England’s backup quarterback, and even spent time on the practice squad briefly. Despite the Patriots’ efforts to improve their depth at the position, the 2022 fourth-round draft pick was not just able to stick around but eventually climb to the QB1 spot: with Mac Jones struggling, Zappe started the final six games of the season. The switch at quarterback did not bring much overall improvement, however, and he ended the year going 127-of-212 (59.9%) for 1,272 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Mac Jones (25 | signed through 2024): There was some optimism that Jones would be able to bounce back under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, but the former first-round draft pick instead hit rock bottom in Year 3. By the time he was benched for good at halftime in Week 12, he had completed 224 of 345 throws (64.9%) for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line and with a subpar group of pass catchers contributed to his issues, but Jones continued to make head-scratching mistakes that did not just cost the Patriots games but him his job.

Nathan Rourke (25 | ERFA): The QB3 spot was a revolving door in New England throughout 2023, and the final arrival was waiver claim Nathan Rourke. A former backup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was picked up in mid-December and spent most of the remainder of the season as a third-string option. He was, however, made active for the season finale over Mac Jones. Still, he ended the year with zero in-game appearances both in Jacksonville and New England.

Offseason preview

The quarterback position is a major reason why the Patriots won just four games in 2023, and the biggest question mark on the roster heading into the offseason. The question new head coach Jerod Mayo has to ask himself, basically, is what to do at the most important spot on the team.

Fact is, after all, that neither Bailey Zappe nor Mac Jones looked like starter-caliber players last year. Both had some encouraging moments, but they were too few and too far in between to allow New England to play consistently productive football on the offensive side of the ball. This, obviously, needs to be addressed — and the Patriots appear to be in prime position to do so.

Due to their 4-13 record, they own the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. While that might potentially leave them coming up short for the consensus top two quarterbacks available — USC’s Caleb Williams and North Carolina’s Drake Maye — they are in striking distance to move up the board if the opportunity presents itself; something that has not been the case in almost a quarter century under Bill Belichick.

Even if they elect to forgo the quarterback position at or above the No. 3 pick, the Patriots are expected to add talent to the room fairly early in the draft. They even might do so in free agency considering their almost $70 million in salary cap space.

Regardless of what will happen, the Patriots heading into training camp with Zappe, Jones and exclusive rights free agent Nathan Rourke as the only quarterbacks on their roster seems highly unlikely.

Among those three, Jones’ status is the biggest unknown. He has played successful football before, and maybe pairing him with a new offensive coordinator — his fourth in four seasons — might help him revitalize his career. It is no less likely, however, that he is broken for good and seen as a potential trade or even cut candidate after back-to-back underwhelming seasons and losing his job to an uninspiring Bailey Zappe.

Jones’ struggles after a hot start as a rookie in 2021 have been a main reason why the Patriots stand where they currently are. Contractually, he is still in a position to help them turn around in Year 1 under Mayo and a yet-to-be-determined OC. Based on his performance in 2023, that happening seems like a stretch.

Instead, it appears more likely that the Patriots will completely rebuild their quarterback room this offseason. They are in a unique position to do so.