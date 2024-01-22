One of Jerod Mayo’s biggest tasks after taking over as New England Patriots head coach is building his staff, and he has wasted little time to get started.

Ten days after he was announced as Bill Belichick’s successor, his team has already been in contact with nine candidates to fill the offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinator positions. Mayo explained on Monday that all of the interviews have been of a virtual nature so far, but that personal meetings will follow soon.

“These interviews, we’re just starting the process,” he told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “They’ve all been Zooms so far. We’re going to bring people in this week. At the same time, you want to hire people that you like and that are good at their jobs. Zoom interviews are more philosophical questions, and not really Xs and Os. When they come in here, that’s when the Xs and Os get going.”

Mayo recently pointed out that he was trying to finalize his staff as quickly as possible, and the wide net he has cast so far suggests as such.

The Patriots requested interviews with Tem Lukabu, Christian Parker and Michael Hodges for their defensive coordinator spot, and also spoke with in-house candidate DeMarcus Covington. In addition, they have an eye on Marquice Williams, Jeremy Springer and Thomas McGaughey for special teams coach, and Nick Caley and Zac Robinson for offensive coordinator.

Mayo did confirm the reported interview with Caley on Monday, and also noted that two members of the front office are assisting him. Director of player personnel Matt Groh and scouting director Eliot Wolf are also involved in constructing the coaching staff.

Who will eventually be part of it remains to be seen. Two of the biggest names to keep an eye on are Patriots linebackers coach and de facto co-defensive coordinator Steve Belichick as well as his brother, safeties coach Brian.

The Patriots have extended an offer to both, but Mayo said that the situation remains fluid at this point.

“We have a great relationship,” he said about Bill Belichick’s sons. “They have the option to stay. They have the option, also, to go with their father if they want to. Still kind of going through it. I have a good relationship with both of them. They’re great coaches, and we’ll see what happens.”

So far, the only reported departure from the coaching staff is Bill O’Brien. The offensive coordinator will fill the same position at Ohio State in 2024.