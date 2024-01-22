The New England Patriots are set to enter the NFL offseason with roughly $70 million in cap space — which currently ranks among the top five teams in the league. According to new head coach Jerod Mayo, they are ready to use it.

“We’re bringing in talent 1,000 percent,” Mayo said Monday on WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show. “We have a lot of cap space — and cash. We’re ready to burn some cash!”

New England’s cash spending has been heavily magnified over the past few offseasons. After spending a record amount of money in the 2021 offseason, the Patriots ranked 31st in the league in cash spending this past season.

As Bill Belichick often noted, he believed that spending to the cap was more relevant than total cash spent. Either way, Mayo made it clear he had no restrictions from ownership that the team will spend.

In addition to using their financial resources to improve the roster, New England’s No. 3 overall pick in the NFL Draft may be their biggest asset. On Monday, the new head coach reiterated they will target a premium position.

“We’re going to take the best available player for the biggest need on the team,” he said. “That’s what we’re going to do.”

While Mayo later added that the quarterback position is an area of need, he added offensive line and receiver to the list as well. New England is set for both of their starting tackles, Trent Brown and Michael Onwenu, to hit free agency and are lacking playmakers at the receiver position.

As the Patriots get their rebuild underway, it’s been clear a more collaborative approach between the coaching staff and personnel department will take place. When it’s time to turn in draft cards and sign off on contracts, Mayo knows each decision may not come from an anonymous decision.

“I don’t think you can get the entire organization to see it the same. They may see the position we need as ‘we need a quarterback’ or ‘we need a running back’ or ‘we need a receiver,’” Mayo said on WEEI. “At the same time, there’s a lot that goes into those picks. We’ll evaluate those players but we also have a scouting department that’s paid to do a lot of that stuff as well. At the end of the day, we have to make a decision and we’re responsible for it.”

No matter what players are decided to ultimately be brought in, Mayo believes his team will be better on the field in his first season.

“I feel fairly confident that we’ll be better next year,” Mayo said. “I do feel that way... we’re going to win more games — I’m on record.”