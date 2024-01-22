Bengals’ Dan Pitcher will reportedly interview for Patriots offensive coordinator position

Jerod Mayo’s search for an offensive coordinator now has a new name on the list.

According to NFL Network, the New England Patriots head coach will have a zoom interview with Dan Pitcher on Tuesday.

The #Bengals have an in-house replacement for Callahan as OC in QBs coach Dan Pitcher, but he has a full docket of OC interviews this week. Sources say he has a zoom with the #Patriots tomorrow, then flies to Las Vegas for the #Raiders at night. He has the #Saints on Thursday. https://t.co/UKJ7BnPIxb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 23, 2024

Pitcher has been an assistant with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2016 — working first with wide receivers until given the title of quarterback’s coach in 2020 when they selected Joe Burrow first overall. Due to his work with the quarterback, Pitcher was reportedly given a lucrative contract extension last offseason to remain with the club.

“We mesh so well in the meeting room and on the sideline,” Burrow said of Pitcher earlier this month. “We have a great working relationship. I say this all the time but I couldn’t ask for a better group of coaches for my skill set and what I do.”

In addition to his work with Burrow, Pitcher was a key figure in backup Jake Browning’s success for the Bengals this past season. Pitcher has also been credited for his work in the game planning process and plays a critical part of their third down packages.

The Patriots will have competition for his services, as Pitcher has interviews scheduled with the Raiders and Saints later in the week. He may not even make it to those interviews, as Cincinnati will likely try to keep him on staff once again after their own offensive coordinator, Brian Callahan, was named the Tennessee Titans head coach Monday night.

Pitcher is the third reported name in Mayo’s offensive coordinator search, joining Los Angeles Rams assistants Nick Caley and Zac Robinson. Mayo confirmed the interview with Caley on Monday when asked about the interviewing process.