Patriots have ‘a lot of blame to go around’ for Mac Jones’ regression

In what was a season full of disappointment for the New England Patriots, the development — or lack thereof — of quarterback Mac Jones resides near the very top of the list. The former first-round draft pick took a sizable step back in his third year, to a point where he was eventually benched in favor of backup Bailey Zappe.

As a consequence, Jones’ future with the organization appears to be in serious doubt. With the Patriots owning the No. 3 overall pick in the draft after going just 4-13, they are in a potential position to pick one of the top quarterbacks available to replace their former QB1.

However, as new head coach Jerod Mayo pointed out on Monday, nothing is set in stone just yet.

“When I think about Mac, he obviously has talent. And once again, we’re in the evaluation phase,” Mayo told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show.

“I will say with that, the confidence of a player is very fragile — especially these players now, like I’m an old man or something like that. But confidence goes a long way and honestly, as I continue to evaluate, as we continue to evaluate as a coaching staff, we’ll see. But you know these guys can play football. They are here for a reason.”

Jones arrived in New England as the 15th overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft and in his first year showed considerable promise while leading the team to the playoffs. Since then, however, he has failed to build on his rookie campaign.

In 2023, he went 224-of-345 (64.9%) for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions before he was benched for good halfway through a Week 12 loss to the New York Giants. His replacement, Bailey Zappe, did not fare much better, but Jones never was able to regain the coaching staff’s trust and remained on the bench down the stretch — culminating in him being demoted to third-stringer behind Zappe and Nathan Rourke for the season finale.

As Mayo explained, however, there is no singular reason why Jones seems to be trending dangerously close to “bust” territory. Instead, both player and team share the blame for things going the wrong way.

“If you were to ask Mac Jones, he made mistakes along the way. Coaching staff, we made mistakes along the way as well.” Mayo said. “And I’m not just talking about the offensive coaching staff: one thing about Mac, everybody talks to Mac: special teams, defensive players, offensive players, and we were trying to help him with that confidence. But there’s a lot of blame to go around.”

If there is one silver lining for Jones it’s the Patriots changing offensive coordinators. While that will also mean four OCs in four NFL seasons, a shift atop the staff on that side of the ball might also result in a change of fortunes for the 25-year-old.

Based on his last two years in particular, however, the chances of that happening seem slim.