New England Patriots links 1/23/24 - Burn, baby, burn: Patriots ready to spend some cash

Jerod Mayo went on WEEI yesterday with a message that perked up a weary Patriots Nation. He and Robert Kraft are ready to go on a spending spree. Boasting the NFL’s fourth-highest salary cap, there is money for Patriots’ pending free agents to get paid and to shop for top-shelf groceries. All good to hear.
But the inference also being spun is stingy old ‘Scrooge’ Belichick’ is gone, so they can finally ‘burn some cash’.
As Conor Ryan explained, “Last June, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard quoted Kraft as saying: ‘[Bill Belichick] has never come to me and not gotten everything he wanted from a cash-spending perspective. We have never set limits. Money spending will never be the issue, I promise you, or I’ll sell the team.’ So that’s pretty definitive.”
The idea that Belichick was the only one holding the purse strings at Gillette and keeping the Kraft family back from spending money is disingenuous. Think back to when and why Bill Belichick was hired in the first place. A 2016 Forbes column about leadership explains why the Kraft/Belichick duo worked so well. It’s worth the read.
Kraft appreciated that Belichick understood how the salary cap worked and would spend with the future in mind. “[Belichick] adapts to the competition in order to beat them. It’s why he can win a Super Bowl with a largely mediocre roster—his players are adaptable. They play for each other and play for him, and they’ll do whatever they’re told to do to the best of their ability because of it. It goes to show what leadership and proper motivation can do.”
Unlike Bill Parcells, who urged building a team that could ‘win now’ — handing out big bonuses to attract star players, but at the expense of mortgaging the future. Mr. Kraft may say he spent whatever Belichick asked him for, but he also knew that Belichick would not ask for cash to be spent that would hurt the team in the future. To leave that part out is to skew the story.
