Patriots punter Bryce Baringer selected to PFWA’s 2023 All-Rookie team

New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer has been named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s 2023 All-Rookie team, the organization announced Tuesday.

The former consensus All-American out of the Big Ten averaged 46.9 yards per punt during his first season in Foxborough.

Baringer, 24, arrived in the sixth round at No. 192 overall by way of Illinois and Michigan State. From there, his 98 punts for 4,598 yards finished second to only New York Jets veteran Thomas Morstead as the NFL’s highest totals. And a total of 38 opportunities were downed inside the opposing 20, marking the league lead.

Longs of 66, 70 and 79 yards were reached in the process for Baringer. The right-legged specialist averaged 40.8 net yards per punt by campaign’s end and saw eight punts become touchbacks on New England’s special teams. He also served as rookie classmate Chad Ryland’s holder on field goals and extra points.

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody, Denver Broncos kick returner Marvin Mims Jr., Los Angeles Chargers punt returner Derius Davis and Seattle Seahawks core special-teamer Jerrick Reed II also earned PFWA selections in the transitional phase.

Elsewhere, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud took home Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year honors, while across the ball for 2023 AFC South champions, defensive end Will Anderson Jr. took home Defensive Rookie of the Year.

A total of 17 NFL clubs were represented among the 27 spots on the PFWA All-Rookie roster. Last January, a pair of Patriots in Brenden Schooler and Marcus Jones garnered recognition for their roles in the kicking game.