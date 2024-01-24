New England Patriots links 1/24/24 - Evaluating the roster, identifying the holes

TEAM TALK
- Patriots 2024 Mock Draft Tracker.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Mayo hits the ground running.
- Mike Dussault tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: How will Patriots evolve under Mayo?
- Mike Dussault updates his Report Roundup: Patriots’ Coordinator Interviews.
- Patriots Unfiltered: Building the coaching staff, playoffs recap, mapping out the offseason. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Karen Guregian assesses what Jerod Mayo is inheriting with this roster, position-by-position, and where the biggest fixes are needed. Pats could really use a third-down back.
- Phil Perry lays out a plan for the Patriots this offseason if they follow through on Jerod Mayo’s “cash to burn” statement.
- Harrison Reno says that judging by the candidates the Patriots are interviewing for OC, it appears Jerod Mayo could be looking to run the West Coast offense.
- Harrison Reno suggests three positions the Patriots should focus on the most in free agency.
- Matt Dolloff notes Jerod Mayo promises to bring in talent, and considers what that will look like.
- Conor Ryan relays James White who thinks Patriots should use their No. 3 pick on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr. “It just all depends [on] what their goal is as far as taking the franchise back to what it used to be.”
- Mike D’Abate discusses some leading candidates in the Patriots Coordinator search.
- Tom E. Curran stresses the importance of the Patriots finding the right OC and explains why they should consider a more experienced coach to lead their offense.
- Mark Morse says the Patriots defensive coordinator search continues.
- Andrew Callahan profiles DL coach DeMarcus Covington who reportedly is a ‘strong favorite’ for the Pats’ defensive coordinator job.
- Ian Logue points out Jerod Mayo’s approach on defense indicates he’s fine with player input on one condition. He’s open to flexibility within the scheme, but the overall plan needs to be executed.
- Marc Bertrand breaks down the beauty of the Patriots having the 3rd overall draft pick.
- Jerry Thornton wonders why second hottest coaching candidate in the NFL, Mike Vrabel, doesn’t have a job yet.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: It’s NFL Mailbag Day! Mike and Murph discuss the Pats candidates for their open coordinator positions, must-have internal free agents, potential WR targets in the 2024 Draft and more. (40 min.)
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper welcomes Jerry Thornton to talk all things Patriots. (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- NFL Nation (ESPN) 2024 NFL draft questions for teams with top-10 picks. Patriots: Give us percentages on these three outcomes: (1) adding a QB with this pick, (2) adding a QB in the draft beyond No. 3 and (3) adding a QB via free agency or the trade market.
- Gordon McGuinness (PFF) One free agent each team should pursue in the 2024 offseason. Patriots: S Kyle Dugger.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) The Schein Nine: Patrick Mahomes is king, Brock Purdy just wins and the Baltimore Ravens are the best team in the NFL.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Ravens have an unprecedented nine 14+ point wins over winning teams.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Eagles set to get the NFL’s best haul of compensatory picks.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL playoff picks: Ravens top Chiefs in AFC Championship thriller, Lions-49ers goes down to wire in NFC.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL tabs Bill Vinovich to referee 2024 Super Bowl: How 49ers, Lions, Chiefs and Ravens have fared with him.
- Brad Spielberger (PFF) 2024 NFL free agent rankings: Top 150 players set to enter free agency.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL All-Rookie team: Rams boast league-high four players. Punter Bryce Baringer.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) 40 million viewers per game is highest divisional round since 1988.
BELICHICK
- Jerry Thornton continues his ‘Belichick’s Greatest Hits’ series: No. 17 - The intentional safety, and No. 16 - His greatest offseason.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) Who, if anyone, will hire Bill Belichick?
- Chris Mason passes along a report from The Athletic that Bill Belichick’s candidacy with the Falcons has “lost momentum” over the past week.
Loading comments...