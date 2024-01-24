Patriots sign veteran offensive lineman Michael Jordan to futures contract

After retaining seven members of the final practice squad, the New England Patriots added an outside name to the roster on Wednesday.

The organization signed offensive lineman Michael Jordan to a futures pact for 2024, according to the NFL transaction wire.

Jordan, 25, entered the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in the fourth round of the 2019 draft at No. 136 overall. The Ohio State product has appeared in 55 career games since then, including 29 starts, through stops with the Carolina Panthers and Green Bay Packers.

A veteran of 2,135 snaps on offense and 185 snaps on special teams, Jordan has aligned at both guard spots in addition to reporting as an eligible tight end. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound blocker recovered a fumble for a touchdown with Carolina after being claimed off waivers from Cincinnati in 2022. Ultimately becoming a free agent at the 53-man deadline last August, he signed to Green Bay’s practice squad in September and remained there until his release on the eve of the divisional round last weekend.

Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver T.J. Luther, offensive tackle Andrew Stueber, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, defensive end William Bradley-King, linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and cornerback Azizi Hearn marked New England’s previous futures agreements.

Tight end Matt Sokol, center Kody Russey as well as cornerbacks Breon Borders and William Hooper, who also ended the campaign on the practice squad, saw their contracts expire midway through January.