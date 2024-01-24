Patriots coordinator candidate Dan Pitcher to stay with Bengals, per report

A candidate can be crossed off the list for the New England Patriots.

The Cincinnati Bengals have promoted quarterbacks coach Dan Pitcher to offensive coordinator, as first reported Wednesday by NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Pitcher, 37, had a Zoom interview with head coach Jerod Mayo’s Patriots earlier in the week and was also scheduled to meet with the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints. Instead, with incumbent offensive coordinator Brian Callahan hired as the next head coach of the Tennessee Titans, he will remain in the AFC North.

The SUNY Cortland alum first arrived in Cincinnati as an offensive assistant in 2016 following stints as a scouting assistant and pro scout for the Indianapolis Colts. Pitcher was named assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and has served as the team’s quarterbacks coach for the past four seasons, overseeing past No. 1 overall pick, NFL Comeback Player of the Year and Pro Bowler Joe Burrow.

A contract extension with the Bengals followed last January. As did a 2023 campaign in which backup signal-caller Jake Browning stepped in to complete 70.4 percent of his passes through seven starts.

Los Angeles Rams assistants Zac Robinson and Nick Caley, plus new Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, have also been linked to New England’s search after Bill O’Brien departed for Ohio State’s staff.