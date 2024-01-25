New England Patriots links 1/25/24 - Questions! Who to hire, acquire, bring back or sack?

It’s speculation season! The NFL offseason hasn’t even officially begun, but the Patriots and the rest of the teams knocked out of the playoffs get a head start on planning for the future. Plenty of team-building questions and takes abound at this stage but not a lot of solid answers.
2024 NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13th at midnight. Team-building decisions on which pending free agents to retain right away, who to let test free agency, and identifying the outside free agents the team wants to woo are all on the table. The staff probably already has a good idea of who they want - but until the coordinators are hired and assistants in place, the plan is pretty fluid. For some players, coaches will make a difference whether they decide to stay or go elsewhere, and I imagine it will matter to outside free agents as well. Get the staff nailed down first and then take care of the players.
Also, the Patriots dropped a preview for what looks like a must-see recap of the 2003 championship season. I still can’t get enough of reliving the glory days, so bring it on! The minute and a half trailer — Gil Santos’ voice hits me in the feels every time — shows clips of Brady, Bruschi, Harrison, Vinatieri, Robert and Jonathan Kraft and more. All the big names from that gutsy team ... except for one. Here’s hoping when the full episode airs on Monday, we’ll find that the franchise hasn’t already erased Bill Belichick from his own dynasty.
TEAM TALK
- Transaction: Patriots sign OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
- Evan Lazar writes a terrific piece with input from franchise greats that take you through Jerod Mayo’s path from standout linebacker to head coach of the Patriots. /I forgot Mayo was even on that 2014 team. Good read.
- Trailer: Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl sound odyssey, recounting the team’s 2003 championship season. Drops Monday. (1.24 min. video preview). /Hmm... where’s Belichick?
LOCAL LINKS
- Matt Geagan notes the Patriots signed guard Michael Jordan to a futures contract.
- Mike D’Abate highlights seven internal free agents who deserve to be re-signed in New England.
- Christopher Price’s Patriots mailbag: An important offseason has fans seeking answers. [Free]
- Conor Ryan highlights “Eye on Foxborough” podcast guest Daniel Jeremiah on whether the Pats should draft Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.
- Scott Zolak made it a point that the Patriots shouldn’t be scared to trade up for Jayden Daniels if he’s their guy.
- Andrew Callahan tells us what we know, might know and could see happening next in the Pats’ coaching search.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Rumors: New details on Possible offensive staff setup.
- Alex Barth’s Patriots coaching staff tracker: Who is interviewing in New England?
- Mike D’Abate reports the Patriots lose two coordinator targets Dan Pitcher (Bengals) and Gerald Alexander (Raiders) as their search continues.
- Hayden Bird notes Albert Breer thinks Josh McDaniels could end up back in the AFC, but not with the Patriots.
- Lauren Campbell passes along a report that Mike Vrabel will interview with the Falcons and Panthers this week.
- Lauren Campbell notes the Dolphins parted ways with defensive coordinator Vic Fangio in a shocking move
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWire) Full 7-round 2024 NFL mock draft: Patriots go all in on elite offensive weapons.
- Chris Mason highlights draft whiz Daniel Jeremiah who believes a very good QB will fall right into the Pats’ lap at No. 3.
- Khari Thompson relays Julian Edelman telling the story about the time Bill Belichick ‘got Mossed’ in practice. /Pretty funny.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri evaluate and grade the Pats on offense, defense and special teams and discuss how Jerod Mayo might look to bring the team back to respectability. (41 min.)
- Six Rings and Football Things podcast: Andy Hart and Mike Kadlick rank the Patriots’ pending free agent class after Jerod Mayo said he’s ready to “spend some cash.” (42 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) 3 contracts Patriots must prioritize in 2024 offseason.
- Joe Tansey (Bleacher Report) Patriots’ 2024 Free-agent big board, top players to target.
- Alex Kay (Bleacher Report) 5 players who could revive their careers on a new team in 2024. Hunter Henry included
- Kevin Patra (NFL.com) Unsung heroes of 2023 NFL season: One overlooked/surprise contributor from each AFC team. Patriots: Christian Barmore.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index: Six running backs I was wrong about in 2023.
- Bill Barnwell (ESPN) Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as coach: Why this is a perfect match for both sides.
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) How the NFL’s final four teams explain the 2023 season.
- Garrett Podell (CBS Sports) NFL playoff injuries for conference title games: Ravens’ Mark Andrews, 49ers’ Deebo Samuel in wait mode.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL conference championship picks: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs take road to Super Bowl; Lions-49ers tight.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) 2024 NFL playoff picks: Ravens top Chiefs in AFC Championship thriller, Lions-49ers goes down to wire in NFC.
- Daniel Kaplan (Front Office Sports) The NFL has laid out its policy on players gambling at the Vegas Super Bowl. /How many players are going to ignore it, get busted, and miss the 2024 season?
- Sarah Barshop (ESPN) How the 2023 Rams helped Sean McVay rediscover his way.
