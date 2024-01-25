New England Patriots links 1/25/24 - Questions! Who to hire, acquire, bring back or sack?

It’s speculation season! The NFL offseason hasn’t even officially begun, but the Patriots and the rest of the teams knocked out of the playoffs get a head start on planning for the future. Plenty of team-building questions and takes abound at this stage but not a lot of solid answers.

2024 NFL free agency begins Wednesday, March 13th at midnight. Team-building decisions on which pending free agents to retain right away, who to let test free agency, and identifying the outside free agents the team wants to woo are all on the table. The staff probably already has a good idea of who they want - but until the coordinators are hired and assistants in place, the plan is pretty fluid. For some players, coaches will make a difference whether they decide to stay or go elsewhere, and I imagine it will matter to outside free agents as well. Get the staff nailed down first and then take care of the players.

Also, the Patriots dropped a preview for what looks like a must-see recap of the 2003 championship season. I still can’t get enough of reliving the glory days, so bring it on! The minute and a half trailer — Gil Santos’ voice hits me in the feels every time — shows clips of Brady, Bruschi, Harrison, Vinatieri, Robert and Jonathan Kraft and more. All the big names from that gutsy team ... except for one. Here’s hoping when the full episode airs on Monday, we’ll find that the franchise hasn’t already erased Bill Belichick from his own dynasty.

TEAM TALK

Transaction: Patriots sign OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract.

Patriots sign OL Michael Jordan to a futures contract. Evan Lazar writes a terrific piece with input from franchise greats that take you through Jerod Mayo’s path from standout linebacker to head coach of the Patriots. /I forgot Mayo was even on that 2014 team. Good read.

writes a terrific piece with input from franchise greats that take you through Jerod Mayo’s path from standout linebacker to head coach of the Patriots. /I forgot Mayo was even on that 2014 team. Good read. Trailer: Previewing the second Patriots Super Bowl sound odyssey, recounting the team’s 2003 championship season. Drops Monday. (1.24 min. video preview). /Hmm... where’s Belichick?

LOCAL LINKS

NATIONAL NEWS