Gerald Alexander will not become the next defensive coordinator of the New England Patriots.

The 39-year-old, who spent the last three seasons working as assistant defensive backs coach with the Pittsburgh Steelers, has decided to join the Las Vegas Raiders. He recently interviewed with new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo about the opening on his staff, but will instead serve as safeties coach in Las Vegas moving forward.

Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network was first to report the hire.

Alexander was one of five coaches reportedly in consideration for the defensive coordinator gig in New England. The team also has an eye on in-house candidate DeMarcus Covington, the Patriots’ current defensive line coach, as well as Carolina Panthers outside linebackers coach Tem Lukabu, New Orleans Saints linebackers coach Michael Hodges, and Denver Broncos defensive backs coach Christian Parker.

Covington is considered the favorite to end up as New England’s next DC — a position that has remained vacant since Matt Patricia held it in 2017. Under Mayo, who succeeded long-time head coach Bill Belichick earlier this month, the expectation is that coordinator titles will return.

While it remains to be seen who will eventually hold them, we already know a few candidates who will not.

Alexander, after all, has now become the third coach to end up with another team after interviewing in New England. Shane Waldron and Dan Pitcher both were in play for the offensive coordinator job but decided to go in a different direction: Waldron joined the Chicago Bears, while Pitcher will stay with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In total, the Patriots have either set up or conducted 12 reported interviews in their search for new offensive, defensive, and special teams coordinators.