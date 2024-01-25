The Los Angeles Chargers have found their next head coach.

As was announced by the club on Wednesday night, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh will take over the vacant position on a five-year contract. The move will also have an impact on the New England Patriots this upcoming season.

The Patriots, after all, are set to host the Harbaugh-led Chargers at Gillette Stadium this fall after both teams finished their 2023 campaigns in fourth place in their respective divisions. No date or time for that game has been announced yet.

The Chargers job became available after the team fired its previous head coach, Brandon Staley, in December. Two weeks after his team beat the Patriots 6-0, Staley was let go following a 63-21 beatdown at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders. Interim Giff Smith went 0-3 over the final three weeks to end the season with a 5-12 record.

As a result, Los Angeles will have a new head coach in 2024 — one of the biggest names available.

Harbaugh, 60, got his first taste of coaching in 1994 while still active as an NFL quarterback. After serving as a consultant under his father at Western Kentucky for eight years, he was hired as the Raiders’ quarterbacks coach in 2002. Two years later, he received his first head coaching opportunity.

Harbaugh became head coach at the University of San Diego in 2004. Three years and a 29-6 record later, he was hired for the same position at Stanford.

Following a successful four-year stint with the Cardinal, that saw his team go a combined 29-21 and win the Orange Bowl, Harbaugh returned to the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers hired him as their head coach in 2011, and the results followed immediately.

The Harbaugh-led 49ers went 36-11 in their first three seasons, winning two NFC West titles and reaching the playoffs each year — including an unsuccessful trip to Super Bowl XLVII (where San Francisco lost against a Baltimore Ravens team coached by his brother, John). However, following an 8-8 campaign in 2014, the team and its coach announced a mutual parting of the ways.

Harbaugh was introduced as the new head coach at the University of Michigan two days after leaving San Francisco. Over his nine seasons with the Wolverines, he led the school to an 86-25 record and a win over Washington in the National Championship Game earlier this month.

Now, Harbaugh returns to the NFL to unite with Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers’ new head coach owns a 1-0 record over the Patriots stemming from a 41-34 victory at Gillette Stadium during the 2012 season.