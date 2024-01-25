Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte arrested on illegal gambling charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte has been arrested in Louisiana on charges for illegal sports gaming.

Prior to turning 21, Boutte allegedly created a fraudulent online gaming account claiming he was of legal age. He used the fake account to allegedly place more than 8,900 wagers — at least six on LSU games while he still played for the team.

“Investigators assigned to the Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement Division were contacted by an online gambling company regarding sports wagers made by a prohibited person. Investigators learned that former Louisiana State University (LSU) football player, 21-year-old Kayshon Boutte of Baton Rouge, participated in sports gambling from April 6, 2022, until May 7, 2023, when he was 20 years old,” the Louisiana Police said in a statement.

“During this period, Boutte used an alias to circumvent the legal age required for placing sports wagers in Louisiana. Between April 6, 2022, and May 7, 2023, the alias account believed to be used by Boutte placed over 8,900 wagers. Of the 8,900 wagers, at least seventeen were on National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) football games, with at least six of those wagers on LSU football.”

According to WAFB-TV in Louisana, Boutte turned himself on charges of Computer Fraud (felony) and Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21 (misdemeanor). Both crimes occurred during his time at Louisiana State University, who reportedly was first aware of the allegations last July.

“In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete’s improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University,” LSU said. “Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct.”

The sixth-round pick appeared in just five games for New England during his rookie season. Both the Patriots and league are aware of the incident but neither added further comment at this time.