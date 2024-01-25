The Atlanta Falcons have hired a new head coach, and it is not Bill Belichick. Despite the two sides seemingly building some momentum early on in the process, the organization decided against going with the 71-year-old.

Instead, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Falcons have reached an agreement to make Raheem Morris their new HC — a hire that leaves Belichick’s future in question.

The Falcons, after all, were the only team to interview with him after he and the New England Patriots decided to mutually part ways earlier this month. Belichick met with the team on two occasions, and originally appeared to be the frontrunner for the vacant position. However, an agreement obviously could not be reached.

This means that only two options remain for the future first-ballot Hall of Famer. Either he will join the Washington Commanders or Seattle Seahawks to fill one of the only two remaining vacancies — he did not interview with either franchise so far — or he will not be serving as a head coach at all in 2024, and possibly ever again given his comparatively advanced age.

Whether that will indeed become a reality remains to be seen. If this is indeed the end of Belichick’s career as a head coach, however, he will step away with arguably the most impressive résumé in NFL history.

After already winning a pair of Super Bowls as defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, he led the Patriots to six championships over his 24 seasons — establishing the first and only dynasty of the NFL’s salary cap era along the way.

Recently, however, Belichick has failed to return to those levels of excellence. After the Patriots went 4-13 last season, he and the club decided to go their separate ways.

New England announced Jerod Mayo as its new head coach shortly thereafter.