PostPulpit Mailbag: Who remains in the Patriots’ offensive coordinator search?

Plenty of question marks remain at One Patriot Place. But as new head coach Jerod Mayo works to continue to fill out the New England Patriots’ coaching staff, the attention will soon turn to the NFL Draft as the college all-star game — including the Senior Bowl — are set to place over the next week.

Let’s talk about it all as we empty out this week's #PostPulpit Mailbag.

@PatriotsEmpire_ What’s the ideal OC and DC hire for the Patriots?

Let’s start on the defensive side of the ball, as DeMarcus Covington seems to be the front runner for the coordinator position. As far as ideal candidates, he certainly is near, or at, the top.

The 34-year-old Covington has become a popular name around the league, taking coordinator interview last offseason with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers. He also served in the role at the Senior Bowl last year and received praise for his intelligence and leadership from those in attendance.

While his work with the Patriots’ defensive line in recent has headlined his resume, he has experience outside of the trenches as well. Pair that with his familiarity with Jerod Mayo and his defense and it’s a perfect match.

As for the offense, the interviews they have hosted so far paint the clear picture that they want someone from the Sean McVay coaching tree. Out of the known candidates remaining, Rams quarterback coach and pass game coordinator Zac Robinson would still be first choice.

Robinson has spent his entire five-year coaching career in Los Angeles, working primarily with quarterbacks but also spending one-year with receivers. He’s never called plays (outside of the preseason), but his experience along the offense should have him ready to take that step. Plus, as a former QB himself, he’d be a great person to have play a big role in molding a rookie quarterback.

@alhnberberoglu Who’s gonna be OC? Zac Robinson or anyone else

While Robinson is our ideal candidate, he’s a hot commodity. Robinson has/had reported interviews with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and New Orleans Saints in addition to New England. He also seems like the favorite to now join Raheem Morris in Atlanta.

Outside of the ex-QB, Nick Caley is the only other reported candidate the Patriots have interviewed that is still available as Dan Pitcher (Bengals) and Shane Waldron (Bears) took jobs elsewhere. It’s also likely they have interviewed candidates that haven't been reported, similar to what happened with Waldron.

New England also must be Rooney Rule-compliant during this process and there have been no reports of an interview with a minority candidate. Again, that could have happened already, but Tee Martin (Ravens), Eric Bieniemy (Commanders), Shawn Jefferson (Panthers), and Keenan McCardell are all talented minority offensive coaches they could meet with.

Then there’s Josh McDaniels.

While McDaniels was presumably set to follow Bill Belichick to his next destination, he could try to work his way back to Foxboro with Belichick seemingly out of a gig. It doesn't seem extremely likely — especially as it would go against all of their other interviews in the McVay tree — but perhaps Mayo falls back on experience along the offensive side of the ball if they miss out on other candidates.

Two other interesting names to watch: San Francisco 49ers passing game specialist Klint Kubiak and former QB Kellen Moore, who has been allowed to search for other offensive coordinator positions after the Los Angeles Chargers hired Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday.

Out of their big three free agents who is the most important to resign? And who’s the most important free agent outside of those three? - Kevin

Among the big three: Big Mike. No matter what the positional plan is for Michael Onwenu going forward, they need to keep good players in the building — especially along the offensive line.

As for the other internal free agents, I might lean towards Anfernee Jennings. Jennings was a monster along the edge last season ranking fifth among all edge defenders with 46 run stops. Now that a clear-cut role remains for him in Mayo’s defense, I’d work to get him back.

Beyond Jennings, I’d try to retain Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne as reliable offensive targets. Plus, Henry provides veteran leadership in a group that could be quite different next year while Bourne brings ample energy to the unit as always — both things Mayo highlighted in his introductory press conference.

If the pick isn’t a qb at 3 for whatever reason is Marvin the choice? - Glen

If it’s not a quarterback, I’d argue the pick should be Joe Alt — especially if they can move down the draft and acquire additional capital in the process. Alt has all the tools to be a franchise left tackle for a team for the decade.

While Harrison Jr. is an amazing talent, the best teams in the league are built through the trenches these days. And Alt may just be the Harrison Jr. of the tackle position. Plus, there are tons of other ways to acquire top receiver talent, with this loaded draft class being a great place to start.

Favorite player at the senior bowl next week? - Aaron S.

Speaking of that receiver class, there are a ton of talented options at the Senior Bowl that likely will find themselves in the Patriots’ second- and third-round pick range. It’s hard to pick just one, but one my long time favorites has been Florida’s Ricky Pearsall. He is a terrific route runner and owns a highlight reel package of tough catches.

obligatory Ricky Pearsall is a dawg tweet pic.twitter.com/sQw4XxlyTk — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) January 24, 2024

Make sure you stay with us right here next week for plenty of Senior Bowl coverage and other players to watch.

